Diamondbacks 5/7, Rockies 12/Athletics 12

A total of 24 runs conceded by Arizona pitching today across their 17 innings of work today, on 26 hits and - perhaps worst of all - 18 walks. Perhaps not the start from our men on the mound you wanted to see. But to be fair, a lot of the damage was done off pitches by people who do not have much hope of a roster spot at any point in the upcoming season. This was largely by necessity: Arizona used nineteen different pitchers today, between the split-squad outings. If you’ve heard of them all, you’re a bigger fan than I. Let’s concentrate on the names you might know.

Ryne Nelson got the start at SRF against the Rockies, and rocky was the word. He allowed two runs in the first, and two more without recording an out in the second, in total giving up four runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout. In the same contest, there also scoreless frames by Andrew Chafin in his Diamondbacks’ return, and Jeurys Familia, while Miguel Castro probably looked the best of anyone. He struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect fifth. Kevin Ginkel was touched up for three runs in the sixth, though all were unearned. Mitchell Stumpo gave up two runs in his inning, on a pair of hits and two walks.

Over at Hohokam, Drey Jameson fared considerably better against the Athletics, tossing a pair of scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk with a strikeout. But it was mostly downhill from there, though again, it seemed like all of the “name” pitchers had stayed up in Scottsdale. Jesse Biddle made his bid to be first man sent down, walking three of the six batters faced and hitting another. Conor Grammes then said, “Hold my beer,” failing to retire any of the five hitters he saw, all of whom then scored.

Lourde, Lourde, Lourde @yunitogurriel launches his first home run of the spring. pic.twitter.com/JzyHrQ5MI3 — Reno Aces (@Aces) February 25, 2023

On offense, as you’d expect, it was a brief appearance for most of the regulars as well, largely gone after two or at most three at-bats. However, both Lourdes Gurriel Jr (above) and Gabriel Moreno went deep in their first games for the D-bacls since arriving from the Blue Jays in the Daulton Varsho trade, so no take-backs, Toronto. Deyvison De Los Santos picked up a pair of hits and a stolen base against the Rockies, while Alek Thomas got a hit and a walk versus the A’s. That game also saw Corbin Carroll get a hit and steal a base. All told, the pitch clock didn’t seem to do much to the game times here, which were 3:06 and 3:03, but they were also high-scoring, so hard to tell much.

Just the one game tomorrow, against the San Diego Padres over in Peoria. It’ll be the first chance for most to watch the D-backs, with the game being carried on Bally Sports Extra, albeit with the Padres feed. It’ll also be on the radio. Not heard yet who’ll be starting for the D-backs.