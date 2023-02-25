Snake Bytes 2/25: Getting Into Shape

Diamondbacks News

D-backs GM Mike Hazen: ‘Payroll is irrelevant to me’ in team construction

May the Spring Training platitudes begin.

What Arizona Will Be Watching for in Spring

Are the players in good physical health and shape? What sort of presence are the pitchers taking with them to the mound? Are the hitters finding their balance? There is so much to take into account, especially so early in the process.

Ahmed Providing Leadership

Pitchers and hitters alike, both young and old, are finding Ahmed’s player-coaching helpful.

Druw Jones on Track in Recovery from Surgery

According to General Manager Mike Hazen, center field prospect Druw Jones continues to make steady progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery and is expected to be ready at or near the start of the minor league season.

#Dbacks Starter Merrill Kelly just unpacked his pitcher of the month award from last July



It was a great month and excellent season. Kelly will be pitching for #TeamUSA inthe #WBC pic.twitter.com/Un3qE4GAv6 — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) February 25, 2023

Other Baseball News

Padres’ Machado Commits First Pitch Clock Violation

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado committed the first pitch clock violation in a spring training game, getting docked a strike in the first inning because he was not set and facing the pitcher in the batter’s box when the clock reached eight seconds.

Players, Managers React to New Rules in Action

It’s early days but, so far, so good.

Wilson Contreras Has a Plan

Wilson Contreras points out that, while pitchers have limited pick-off attempts, there are no restrictions on the number of back-picks a catcher can perform in order to try and keep runners honest.