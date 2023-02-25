Diamondbacks Spring Training Gameday Thread #1/2: vs Rockies/@ Athletics

Winter is finally over, folks. The D-backs take the field for the first time in 2023... and the second as well. Weirdly, spring training this year is opening with a split-squad game for Arizona, rather than the traditional Cactus League starter of a game at Salt River Fields against our house-maters there, the Colorado Rockies. Not sure what that’s about. The usual rules will apply for spring training GDTs, in that we’ll have a thread if there’s an easy way for Diamondbacks fans to watch or listen to the game. In the case of today’s contests, that means the contest against the Rockies, which is broadcast on the radio, at Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM. The Athletics game... you’re on your own!

Today is going to be a showcase effectively pitting two of the top contenders for the fifth starting spot against each other, even though they’ll be playing 11.2 miles apart, as the team bus flies. Starting for the home half of the split squad will be Ryne Nelson, while Drey Jameson is on the mound for the game in Hohokam. I expect this will be one of the last decisions made this spring, with them, along with Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt. getting as many looks as possible. Given the limited number of games, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Torey Lovullo use some back-field outings in order to let everyone get their work in. It’s not a decision I envy the manager.

The other big thing to look out for will be the pitch clock in effect, for the first time for D-backs’ pitchers and hitters. There were some Cactus League games yesterday, and if you had veteran douchebag Manny Machado as the first batter to be penalized, give yourself two points. It’s no longer all about you adjusting your gloves, Manny. Be very interesting to see how all the new rules changes affect things this spring, from the limits on pick-offs through the increased sizes of the bases. With regard to the clock, if yesterday was any guide, it’s going to speed things up. Yesterday’s Cactus League games were completed in 2:33 and 2:29. compared to the 3:03 for an average nine-inning game in MLB last season.

Line-ups

vs. Rockies @ Salt River Fields, 1:10 pm

Ketel Marte, 2B Josh Rojas, 3B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Christian Walker, 1B Carson Kelly, C Deyvison De Los Santos, DH Geraldo Perdomo, SS Dominic Fletcher, RF Jorge Barrosa. CF

+ SP Ryne Nelson, LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Jeurys Familia, RHP Ryan Hendrix, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Mitchell Stumpo, RHP Carlos Vargas

vs. Athletics @ Hohokam, 1:05 pm