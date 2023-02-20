Snake Bytes 2/20: Arrival Time

[SI] A conversation with D-backs manager Torey Lovullo

Torey Lovullo sat down for a more intimate and casual discussion with three of the beat writers after today’s workout, and covered some interesting topics. You can listen to the full conversation in the link below. Here is a brief synopsis but be sure to check out the audio for an “Inside the Diamondbacks’” conversation.

[SI] Mike Hazen talks Madison Bumgarner, Josh Rojas, & spring competition

The D-backs won their arbitration hearing with infielder Josh Rojas, with the 28-year-old infielder set to earn $2.575 million instead of $2.9 million. Hazen described the arbitration hearing as “something you don’t look forward to doing”. Despite the difficult nature of the hearing Hazen said that Rojas acted professionally and was clearly in admiration. He also said that the team definitely holds back on some of the negative things they might present to try to win their case so as not to cause harm to the relationship. Rojas described the experience as good and he was in a “win-win situation”

[MLB] ‘The Gub’nuh,’ longtime voice of the D-backs, to retire after ‘23

Schulte, who will turn 72 this year, was originally hired by D-backs managing general partner Jerry Colangelo in 1995, just after the franchise was awarded by Major League Baseball and three years before the team would play its first game. When all is said and done, he will end up having called just shy of 4,000 games.

[AZC] Breaking down how MLB rule changes for 2023 could impact Arizona Diamondbacks

On the day pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week, the Diamondbacks held a team meeting in the large makeshift white tent that abuts their practice fields. There, coaches broke down each of MLB’s three off-season rule changes: the pitch clock, limits on infield shifts and larger bases.

From the players gathered together in Scottsdale, the response was tepid — “an uncomfortable conversation,” as manager Torey Lovullo puts it.

Baseball News:

[BR] MLB creates economic reform committee amid concerns about broadcast rights

Major League Baseball has launched an “economic reform committee” to discuss ways the game’s economic structure could improve amid the New York Mets’ recent spending splurge under new owner Steve Cohen and the ongoing concerns related to the pending bankruptcy of Bally Sports.

[MLBTR] Latest on Padres, Manny Machado

Padres and third baseman Manny Machado had some extension talks recently, to try to prevent him from opting out of his contract at the end of this season. Reports yesterday indicated the club was willing to tack an extra five years and $105MM to his current deal, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that was $145MM short of his asking price.

[CNN] Opinion: A clocked saved the NBA. Can it now save baseball?

It might sound like a radical idea, but the same concept saved the National Basketball Association nearly 70 years ago. In both cases, the clock was added to accelerate a plodding game.

Baseball games have been getting longer in recent years, dragging on for an average of more than three hours, compared to two-and-a-half hours in the 1970s. It’s even worse in the playoffs, with games often exceeding four hours.