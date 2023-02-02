Diamondbacks and Avnet announce partnership to include first ever jersey patch

The Arizona Diamondbacks have entered a multi-year partnership with Avnet that will include the company’s “A” and name on the sleeve of the D-backs’ jerseys beginning with the 2023 season as well as a strong community partnership element. The D-backs are the third Major League Baseball (MLB) team to secure a jersey patch partner since the jersey patch program was announced by MLB April 1, 2022.

This collaboration brings together two Arizona-based organizations that share a commitment to creating a best-in-class experience for customers, partners, fans, and their employees as well as an equal dedication to the communities they serve. A significant part of the relationship will bring together two organizations committed to making investments in Arizona’s youth through STEM education programs throughout the state.

Avnet, a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider headquartered in Arizona, will serve as an exclusive partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Avnet prides itself on being an Arizona-based company that serves +1 million customers in over 140 countries through its more than 15,000 employees across the globe—1,300 of which call the Grand Canyon State home. “It was natural for us to partner with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a home-grown team that is as dedicated to Arizona and its communities as we are.” said Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher. “As a global company, we’re dedicated to serving the communities in which our employees live, work and play, and we are excited to support the team’s work on and off the field while collaborating to make a difference in our community.”

“We are excited to partner with locally-based Avnet primarily because of our aligned values that include a real commitment to our employees and our fans (customers) as well as a dedication to making a difference in the great state of Arizona through our community support and investments,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “For more than a century, Avnet has been a home to good people who show up to make a difference in people’s lives through their products and services and community commitment. I look forward to making a larger impact in this state now that we are partnering with one of Arizona’s hidden treasures, Avnet. I want to applaud Cullen Maxey and Steve Mullins for their dedication and efforts to finding us a perfect partner.”