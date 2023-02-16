Diamondbacks Reacts Survey: The off-season ends - how did it go?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Diamondbacks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Super Bowl is done and dusted, which means it is time for America’s pastime to begin getting into gear. The Diamondbacks’ pitchers and catchers have now arrived at Salt River Fields, with the rest of the players following in a couple of days. There will be the usual mix of well-known names, and new faces. But in comparison to some teams, the D-backs had a relatively quiet off-season. None of the new arrivals will earn even $6 million this year, with Andrew Chafin and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. both a little short of that number. Compared to, say, the Mets, who added $72 million, the D-backs $26 million in total payroll increase seems not particularly much.

To some extent, this makes sense. This is a young team, and 2023 looks set to be a year where the team sees what they can do in the major-leagues. Spending big on talent who’d potentially block prospects would not make sense. The team did address known holes at third-base and in the bullpen, and have hopefully found a long-term solution behind the plate, in Gabriel Moreno. But there have been some sharp differences in opinion as to whether the totality of Mike Hazen’s moves were sufficient. Hence, this pair of polls, one asking about the team’s activity in the free-agent market, and the second being an overall grade for Hazen’s winter.

As usual, feel free to explain your decision in the comments! Results will follow in due course...