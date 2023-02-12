Super Bowl Open Thread

Yeah, it’s time for the only day of the year, where we are annoyed when the commercials get interrupted by programming. SnakePit Towers is over here on the west side of Phoenix, just a few miles south of where the Super Bowl will be played this afternoon. Needless to say, we will not be going anywhere, but are sheltering in place, with what should hopefully be enough snacks to see out the siege. Treat this as an open thread to chat about the game - or, more importantly, the adverts.

Courtesy of BetOnline. here are a selection of the non-game related wagers on which you can place bets today. Seriously: I edited out the large chunk of bets on the commercials. Where would you lay your hard-earned cash?

Length of National Anthem

Over/Under 125 seconds (2 minute and 5 seconds)

Length of “brave” during National Anthem

Over/Under 5 seconds

Number of planes during flyover

Over/Under 5

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than Anthem Length

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will the Anthem Singer Forget/Omit a Word during the US National Anthem?

Yes +900 (9/1)

No -3000 (1/30)

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Andy Reid -120 (5/6)

Nick Sirianni -120 (5/6)

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Jalen Hurts -110 (10/11)

Patrick Mahomes -130 (10/13)

Length of America the Beautiful by Babyface

Over/Under 109 seconds (1 minute and 49 seconds)

Which will be said first after kickoff?

Andy Reid -120 (5/6)

Nick Sirianni -120 (5/6)

Who will be shown first after kickoff?

Andy Reid -120 (5/6)

Nick Sirianni -120 (5/6)

Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?

Jason Kelce +125 (5/4)

Travis Kelce +150 (3/2)

Both (split screen) +300 (3/1)

Video of Mahomes’ injury from Jags game shown

Yes +170 (17/10)

No -250 (2/5)

What happens first during broadcast?

Greg Olsen mentions Super Bowl 50 -1000 (1/10)

Kevin Burkhardt says “Mets” +550 (11/2)

What will be said first during the broadcast?

Favorite/Favored -175 (4/7)

Underdog +135 (27/20)

What will be said/shown first during broadcast?

Video of “Philly Special” from Super Bowl LII -150 (2/3)

Video/picture of Rocky statue +175 (7/4)

Video/picture of cheesesteak +250 (5/2)

What will be shown first during broadcast?

Video/picture of Andy Reid with Eagles -200 (1/2)

Video/picture Andy Reid punt/pass/kick competition +150 (3/2)

What will happen first during broadcast?

“Kelce Bowl” said -200 (1/2)

Either Kelce parent shown +150 (3/2)

What will happen first during broadcast?

Will Smith shown/mentioned -300 (1/3)

Kanye West shown/mentioned +200 (2/1)

What will happen first during broadcast?

DJ Jazzy Jeff shown/mentioned -150 (2/3)

Will Smith shown/mentioned +110 (11/10)

What will happen first?

Jackson Mahomes kicked out of game -5000 (1/50)

Brittney Mahomes kicked out of game +1200 (12/1)

When will Donna Kelce be shown first after kickoff?

1st quarter +170 (17/10)

4th quarter +175 (7/4)

2nd quarter +325 (13/4)

3rd quarter +325 (13/4)

When will Jackson Mahomes 1st post on TikTok?

Within 1 hour before game -150 (2/3)

During game +145 (29/20)

Within 1 hour after game +400 (4/1)

Which celebration will be performed first?

Uzi -200 (1/2)

Griddy +150 (3/2)

Which Chiefs fan will be shown first?

Jason Sudeikis +100 (1/1)

Paul Rudd +170 (17/10)

Rob Riggle +300 (3/1)

Henry Winkler +450 (9/2)

Which coordinator will be shown first?

Eric Bieniemy +140

Shane Steichen +175

Steve Spagnuolo +250

Jonathan Gannon +400

Which Eagles fan will be shown first?

Bradley Cooper -200 (1/2)

Kevin Hart +200 (2/1)

Ryan McElhaney +400 (4/1)

Pink +900 (9/1)

Which highlight will be shown first?

Super Bowl LII (Eagles vs. Patriots) -140 (5/7)

Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers) +100 (1/1)

Which remote fanbase will be shown first?

Eagles -200 (1/2)

Chiefs +150 (3/2)

Who will be mentioned first during broadcast?

Tom Brady -150 (2/3)

Lebron James +300 (3/1)

Mike Trout +500 (5/1)

Peyton Manning +500 (5/1)

Michael Jordan +700 (7/1)

Which will be mentioned first during broadcast?

Arizona Cardinals -400 (1/4)

Phoenix Suns +250 (5/2)

Who will be mentioned first?

Nick Foles -300 (1/3)

Donovan McNabb +200 (2/1)

Terrell Owens +650 (3/2)

Carson Wentz +1000 (10/1)

Who will be seen first during broadcast?

Ryan Reynolds +125 (5/4)

Mark Wahlberg +250 (5/2)

Matt Damon +250 (5/2)

Will Ferrell +250 (5/2)

Who Will Be Shown 1st After Kickoff?

Roger Goodell -150 (2/3)

Jeffrey Lurie +275 (11/4)

Clark Hunt +325 (13/4)

Who will be shown first after kickoff?

Both at same time -125

Kelce’s mother (Donna) +125

Kelce’s father (Ed) +300

Who will be shown first during broadcast?

Peyton Manning -175

Eli Manning +135

Will “Damar Hamlin” be said during broadcast?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Kevin Hart be on stage during postgame?

Yes +1000

Who will be mentioned first during broadcast?

Drake -1000 (1/10)

Mattress Mack +550 (11/2)

How many patties will be on Andy Reid’s postgame burger?

Over/Under 1.5

How many times will Roger Goodell be shown during the broadcast?

Over/Under 1.5

Which will happen first during broadcast?

Tom Brady retirement mention +110 (11/10)

Tom Brady video/picture/camera shot -150 (2/3)

Who will be mentioned first during broadcast?

Drake -1000 (1/10)

Mattress Mack +550 (11/2)

How many times will Donna Kelce be shown during broadcast?

Over/Under 3.5

What will happen first during broadcast?

Past picture of Kelce brothers -325 (4/13)

Kelce brother kisses other on field postgame +300 (3/1)

Mention Kelce brothers podcast +500 (5/1)

Jason Kelce wife goes into labor +1200 (12/1)

Will Jason Kelce leave game if wife goes into labor?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

Will Jason Kelce retire if Eagles win?

Yes +170 (17/10)

No -250 (2/5)

What will happen first during broadcast?

Video/pic of Len Dawson at Super Bowl IV -120 (5/6)

Mention that Nick Sirianni was fired by Andy Reid -120 (5/6)

Will broadcast mention first Super Bowl with two black QBs?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Primary color of Patrick Mahomes headband?

Red -150 (2/3)

White +150 (3/2)

Black +500 (5/1)

Burkhardt/Greg Olsen mention odds (spread/total)

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will unauthorized person enter field of play?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Gender of unauthorized person on field?

Male -700 (1/7)

Female +400 (4/1)

Trans +450 (9/2)

How many seconds will unauthorized person be on field?

Over/Under 17.5 seconds

Will unauthorized person on field contact a player?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will unauthorized person on field enter the endzone?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will unauthorized person on field touch midfield logo?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Halftime Show

Rihanna 1st Song Sang on Stage

This Is What I Came For (+400)

Where Have You Been (+450)

Don’t Stop The Music (+500)

Stay (+750)

Rude Boy (+1000)

Umbrella (+1000)

We Found Love (+1200)

What’s My Name (+1200)

Only Girl (In The World) (+1800)

Work (+2500)

Hate That I Love You (+4000)

Rihanna Dress/Shirt Primary Color

Black (-150)

White (+450)

Grey/Silver (+500)

Yellow/Gold (+600)

Red (+800)

Pink (+1200)

Green (+1400)

Blue (+1600)

Rihanna Eye Shadow Color

Clear/None (-250)

White (+350)

Purple (Light or Dark) (+500)

Black (+750)

Red/Pink (+800)

Blue (+1200)

Rihanna Hair Color

Black (-1000)

Blonde (+600)

Red (+900)

Pink (+1000)

Purple (+1000)

Blue (+1400)

Rihanna Last Song Sang on Stage

Don’t Stop The Music (+200)

Umbrella (+300)

Where Have You Been (+650)

Stay (+700)

We Found Love (+700)

Love On The Brain (+900)

Diamonds (+1000)

Rude Boy (+1400)

What’s My Name? (+1400)

Only Girl (In The World) (+2000)

Pon de Replay (+2500)

Man Down (+3300)

Rihanna Lipstick Color

Red/Pink (-300)

No Lipstick/Clear (+275)

Black (+400)

Purple (+750)

Blue/Aqua (+1400)

To Make an Appearance on Stage With Rihanna

JAY Z (-225)

Drake (-200)

Eminem (+150)

A$AP Rocky (+250)

Future (+600)

T.I. (+700)

Kanye West (+800)

What Will Happen First on Stage?

Pyrotechnics (+135)

Umbrella Used as a Prop (+250)

Football Used as a Prop (+325)

Shown Wearing a Bathing Suit (+450)

Wardrobe Malfunction (+575)

Cover Song (+700)

How many headlining artists will wear sunglasses?

2 +150

1 +175

3 +225

4 +400

5 +600

Will any headlining artist be smoking?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

Will any explicit lyrics be censored?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Rihanna Exposes Butt Cheek on Stage

Yes -160 (5/8)

No +120 (6/5)

Rihanna Exposes Cleavage on Stage

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +225 (9/4)

Rihanna Exposes Nipple on Stage

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1600 (1/16)

Rihanna Total Number of Songs Performed

Over/Under 8.5 songs

Rihanna Wears Necklace on Stage

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Rihanna Wears Sunglasses on Stage

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -160 (5/8)

Post-Game Props

Color of liquid poured on winning coach

Blue +150 (3/2)

Yellow/Green/Lime +150 (3/2)

Orange +300 (3/1)

Clear/Water +1800 (18/1)

Purple +1800 (18/1)

Red/Pink +2000 (20/1)

Player(s) position to pour liquid on winning coach

Offensive -110 (10/11)

Defensive +150 (3/2)

Both +450 (9/2)

Kelce brothers hug after final whistle on field

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Jalen Hurts sing Eagles anthem postgame on field

Yes +1000 (10/1)

What will Travis Kelce say first on field during postgame

Ass +110 (11/10)

Damn +110 (11/10)

Hell +500 (5/1)

S**t +1000 (10/1)

F**k +2000 (20/1)

Any player smoking a cigar on field postgame?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Where will Andy Reid visit/eat after game?