2023 Diamondbacks spring training broadcast schedule announced

There will be a total of nine telecasts on Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Arizona Extra, with the games also available on the Bally Sports app. Five of these will have Steve Berthiaume on the call, alongside Bob Brenly or Luis Gonzalez, The other four will use the broadcast from Bally Sports partners (so, basically, the opposition booth). There will be 11 games on the radio, either Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM or ESPN 620, which will have the usual pairing of Greg Schulte & Tom Candiotti. There will also be eight games webcast on dbacks.com, with Chris Garagiola alongside either Lord Tuffy of Gosewisch or Josh Collmenter.
2023 spring training broadcast schedule
|BALLY SPORTS
|OPPONENT
|BROADCAST START
|BALLY SPORTS
|OPPONENT
|BROADCAST START
|Sun., Feb. 26
|@ Padres
|1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports San Diego broadcast)
|Mon., Feb. 27
|vs. Cubs
|1:10 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
|Sat., March 4
|vs. Padres
|1:10 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
|Sat., March 11
|@ Angels
|1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports West broadcast)
|Wed., March 15
|vs. Brewers
|6:40 p.m. (Berthiaume & Gonzalez);
|Thu., March 16
|@ Cubs
|1:05 p.m. (Marquee broadcast)
|Thu., March 23
|vs. Dodgers
|1:10 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
|Sun., March 26
|@ Brewers
|3:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast)
|Tue., March 28
|vs. Guardians
|12:40 p.m. (Berthiaume & Gonzalez from Chase)
|.
|RADIO BROADCASTS
|Sat., Feb. 25
|vs. Rockies
|1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
|Sun., Feb. 26
|@ Padres
|1:10 p.m. - ESPN 620
|Sat., March 4
|vs. Padres
|1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
|Sun., March 5
|@ Guardians
|1:05 p.m. - ESPN 620
|Sat., March 11
|@ Angels
|1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
|Sun., March 12
|vs. Rockies
|1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
|Sat., March 18
|vs. Guardians
|1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
|Sun., March 19
|vs. Royals
|1:10 p.m. - ESPN 620
|Sat., March 25
|@ Mariners
|1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
|Sun., March 26
|@ Brewers
|1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
|Tue., March 28
|vs. Guardians
|12:40 p.m. - ESPN 620
|.
|WEBCASTS ON DBACKS.COM
|Fri., March 3
|vs. Mariners
|1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
|Tue., March 7
|vs. Athletics
|1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
|Wed., March 8
|vs. Rangers
|1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
|Tue., March 14
|vs. Giants
|1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
|Wed., March 15
|vs. Brewers
|6:40 p.m. - dbacks.com
|Fri., March 17
|@ Rockies
|1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
|Tue., March 21
|vs. Angels
|1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
|Thu., March 23
|vs. Dodgers
|1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
Notes:
- The Sunday February 26 game will be on Bally Sports Arizona Extra
- The Wednesday March 15 game features a 30-minute D-backs 2023 Season Preview, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and also replaying after the game.
- The Sunday March 26 game is a delayed broadcast of that afternoon’s game.
