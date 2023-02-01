2023 Diamondbacks spring training broadcast schedule announced

There will be a total of nine telecasts on Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Arizona Extra, with the games also available on the Bally Sports app. Five of these will have Steve Berthiaume on the call, alongside Bob Brenly or Luis Gonzalez, The other four will use the broadcast from Bally Sports partners (so, basically, the opposition booth). There will be 11 games on the radio, either Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM or ESPN 620, which will have the usual pairing of Greg Schulte & Tom Candiotti. There will also be eight games webcast on dbacks.com, with Chris Garagiola alongside either Lord Tuffy of Gosewisch or Josh Collmenter.

Notes: