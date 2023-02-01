 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Diamondbacks spring training broadcast schedule announced

Quite a lot of games available this spring!

By Jim McLennan
Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

There will be a total of nine telecasts on Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Arizona Extra, with the games also available on the Bally Sports app. Five of these will have Steve Berthiaume on the call, alongside Bob Brenly or Luis Gonzalez, The other four will use the broadcast from Bally Sports partners (so, basically, the opposition booth). There will be 11 games on the radio, either Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM or ESPN 620, which will have the usual pairing of Greg Schulte & Tom Candiotti. There will also be eight games webcast on dbacks.com, with Chris Garagiola alongside either Lord Tuffy of Gosewisch or Josh Collmenter.

2023 spring training broadcast schedule

BALLY SPORTS OPPONENT BROADCAST START
Sun., Feb. 26 @ Padres 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports San Diego broadcast)
Mon., Feb. 27 vs. Cubs 1:10 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
Sat., March 4 vs. Padres 1:10 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
Sat., March 11 @ Angels 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports West broadcast)
Wed., March 15 vs. Brewers 6:40 p.m. (Berthiaume & Gonzalez);
Thu., March 16 @ Cubs 1:05 p.m. (Marquee broadcast)
Thu., March 23 vs. Dodgers 1:10 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
Sun., March 26 @ Brewers 3:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast)
Tue., March 28 vs. Guardians 12:40 p.m. (Berthiaume & Gonzalez from Chase)
.
RADIO BROADCASTS
Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Rockies 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
Sun., Feb. 26 @ Padres 1:10 p.m. - ESPN 620
Sat., March 4 vs. Padres 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
Sun., March 5 @ Guardians 1:05 p.m. - ESPN 620
Sat., March 11 @ Angels 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
Sun., March 12 vs. Rockies 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
Sat., March 18 vs. Guardians 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
Sun., March 19 vs. Royals 1:10 p.m. - ESPN 620
Sat., March 25 @ Mariners 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
Sun., March 26 @ Brewers 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM
Tue., March 28 vs. Guardians 12:40 p.m. - ESPN 620
.
WEBCASTS ON DBACKS.COM
Fri., March 3 vs. Mariners 1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
Tue., March 7 vs. Athletics 1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
Wed., March 8 vs. Rangers 1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
Tue., March 14 vs. Giants 1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
Wed., March 15 vs. Brewers 6:40 p.m. - dbacks.com
Fri., March 17 @ Rockies 1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
Tue., March 21 vs. Angels 1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com
Thu., March 23 vs. Dodgers 1:10 p.m. - dbacks.com

Notes:

  1. The Sunday February 26 game will be on Bally Sports Arizona Extra
  2. The Wednesday March 15 game features a 30-minute D-backs 2023 Season Preview, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and also replaying after the game.
  3. The Sunday March 26 game is a delayed broadcast of that afternoon’s game.

