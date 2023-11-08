Snake Bytes 11/8: Let the Doldrums Begin

World Series 9-Inning Games Fastest Since 1996

The 9-inning affairs in the most recent Fall Classic clocked in at a brisk 3:01.

Ranking the Offseason Rosters

The casual fan might be surprised to see the recent World Series runners-up clocking in at #17, but fans of the Diamondbacks know the team still has work to do.

Cashman Expects Competitive Team in 2024

The Yankees are starting to bang the offseason war drums. Don’t be surprised if they go on a spending spree this winter, gutting the market of the small number of available quality free agents.

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto Be a Yankee?

Exhibit A of the Yankees making offseason noise, the offseason is only just getting underway and the Yankees are already pegged as prohibitive favourites to land heralded Japanese pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Categorizing MLB Managers

Torey Lovullo joins Craig Counsell as a “Front Office Whisperer”.

Judge Nixes Bid to Force A’s Stadium Funding

A Nevada judge threw out a proposed ballot referendum backed by a statewide teachers union that would give voters the final say on whether to provide $380 million in public funding for a proposed $1.5 billion Oakland Athletics stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

Let Offseason Speculations Begin