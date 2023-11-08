Rate the 2023 Diamondbacks

As usual, one of the main off-season projects will involve reviewing all the players to have pulled on Sedona Red this year, from the everyday men down to the “Who’s he?” of relievers. The order in which this is done is determined by the overall ranking score from 1 to 10, and this very page is where we’ll find that out. Below, you’ll find a form listing all 54 Diamondback players for 2023, along with manager Torey Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen, for your ranking pleasure. It’s up to you to determine the criteria used for your ranking, but I’d be inclined not to over-think it too much. If you find yourself agonizing over whether a fringe utility infielder is a 2 or a 3, you’re doing it wrong. There are no incorrect answers here...

That said, there is a field for SnakePit username, mostly to prevent ballot-stuffing (the questions are in random order, so it may appear anywhere). We do scan the results for sanity and obvious attempts at skewing the results. For reasons of operational security (!), we will not divulge the precise criteria we use, but if you rate Madison Bumgarner as a nine, your ballot will be unlikely to form part of the final results... We’re running a bit later than usual, due to the unexpected extension of the D-backs season, so you’ve got about a week to complete the ballot, and we’ll be starting on the reviews very shortly thereafter. The form is below or is linked here for those on mobile devices.