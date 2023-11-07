Snake Bytes 11/7: Open Season for Articles

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] Carroll a finalist for Rookie of Year; Gallen eyes Cy by Steve Gilbert

Outfielder Corbin Carroll is a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, while right-hander Zac Gallen is a finalist for NL Cy Young honors.

Carroll is a heavy favorite to take home the hardware after he became the first rookie in MLB history to hit 25 or more homers and steal 50 or more bases. Carroll stole 54 bases while hitting 25 homers.

After steering his team to the 2023 World Series, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was rewarded with a contract extension that will take him through the 2026 season, according to a source.

The team has not confirmed the news.

This is the second extension Lovullo has received this season. In June, Lovullo was given a one-year extension through 2024 after the D-backs got off to a hot start and were leading the National League West.

The decision to extend him by one year at that point lined him up with general manager Mike Hazen, whose contract was also set to expire after 2024. Hazen, though, was inked to a contract extension at the end of the regular season that runs through 2028.

Baseball News

[MLB] The ongoing search through history to give Negro Leaguers their due by Anthony Castrovince

Ron Teasley never dreamed of being a so-called “big leaguer” in the American or National Leagues.

He wanted to be a Negro Leaguer.

Growing up in Detroit in the 1930s, Teasley would listen to Tigers games on the radio and was a big fan of star second baseman Charlie Gehringer. But for reasons Teasley did not yet understand, his father kept him away from Tiger Stadium (then known as Navin Field), where their skin color would have limited them to the segregated sections. Teasley was steered instead to home games of the Negro National League’s Detroit Stars and, after that club disbanded, to traveling exhibitions featuring Satchel Paige, Turkey Stearnes and other Black stars of the era.

“My dad was a big fan of Negro League baseball,” the 96-year-old Teasley says. “I would hear a lot about the Negro Leagues. We’d play catch, and he’d talk about some of the outstanding players. Then I gravitated to sandlot baseball and T-ball.”

[MLBTR] 2023-24 Top 50 Free Agents With Predictions by Tim Dierkes, Anthony Franco & Steve Adams

Making team picks is part of the fun, which is why we hold a free agent prediction contest every year! This year’s contest is currently open and closes at 11pm central time on November 13th. Click here to enter! You can change your picks up until the deadline. Keep in mind that any player who signs prior to the deadline will be excluded from the results.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: If you go to the article, you can put your name in for a prediction on each of the top 50 free agents as MLBTR ranks them. I did mine. Third year in a row. I think the best I’ve gotten was the first year when I got 10/50. Last year I believe I got a grand total of 3 correct.

Add more as you find it!

We’re officially into the offseason now, so news and Snake Bytes will become rarer than usual. If you find something interesting, or just a topic you’d like discussed, add in the comments below!