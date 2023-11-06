Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo extended through 2026

After an unexpected run to the National League pennant which ended in the World Series last week. the Diamondbacks will be rewarding manager Torey Lovullo with a two-year extension, keeping him under contract through 2026. As first reported by Steve Gilbert, it will be Lovullo’s second extension of the season, having previously been signed for the 2024 season, as part of a deal signed in June. If seen to the end, it will mean Lovullo will be in charge of the Diamondbacks for ten seasons, which would be twice as long as any other manager [Bob Brenly Melvin being next, with five full seasons in charge]

It represents a remarkable turnaround, considering fandom had largely soured on Lovullo after the team’s hot start became a second half nightmare, the team losing 25 of 32 games to plummet from leading the NL West to below .500. At the time, the consensus seemed clearly that Torey needed to be let go, with over 80% of respondents to an online poll wanting Lovullo fired there and then. Even I wondered if changes needed to be made, though the poll there held the players as more responsible. Still, the comments there... make for interesting reading, shall we say. I wonder if any commenters there would care to review themselves, in the light of subsequent events?

For the ship was righted, the D-backs made an unexpected appearance in the 2023 playoffs, and then surged past the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies on their way to a World Series appearance against the Texas Rangers, where they lost 4-1. GM Mike Hazen was rewarded with a contact extension himself before the playoffs started, being signed through 2028 with a club option for 2029. On that basis, it does feel a little like Lovullo’s deal seems almost a short-term one, but managers are always going to be more on the hot seat than GMs. Two years ago, this D-backs outfit lost 110 games. Who’s to say where they might be at the end of 2025!

It wasn’t all good news today for Torey Lovullo, as he did not make the shortlist for the NL Manager of the Year award, even though he went deeper into the playoffs than any of them, his team even sweeping one. [Of course, voting takes place before the post-season] The three nominees for that are Craig Counsell (Milwaukee), Brian Snitker (Atlanta) and Skip Schumaker (Miami). However, today it was also announced that Counsell would be moving from the Brewers, instead taking over at the helm of the divisional rival Cubs. He’ll get the biggest managerial salary in baseball there, earning $8 million per year. I’m fairly sure that Lovullo will not be earning anything like that on the Diamondbacks.

So, what do you think? There’s a poll below, and please explain yourself in the comments, especially if you feel your opinion has changed since the low point of the season in August.