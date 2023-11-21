Snake Bytes 11/21: A week to be Thankful Diamondbacks baseball lasted a month longer than usual

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] D-backs getting into the holiday spirit by Steve Gilbert

Here is a look at some of the events that D-backs players, coaches and front-office members will be participating in over the next month:

Nov. 20: St. Mary’s Food Bank Turkey Donation

Nov. 27: Fun At Bat School Visit #2

Dec. 2: APS Electric Light Parade

Dec. 6: Homeward Bound Shopping Spree

Dec. 9: D-backs Nike Jr. RBI Clinic #2

Dec. 13: D-backs Winter Classic, supported by University of Phoenix

Dec. 14: D-backs Branch Boys & Girls Club Holiday Party

[MLB] Here is one free-agent fit for each team by Mark Feinsand

Arizona Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

General manager Mike Hazen was part of the Red Sox front office when Boston acquired Rodriguez in 2014, so he’s quite familiar with the left-hander’s work. With Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly leading the rotation, Arizona could look to add a strong No. 3 such as E-Rod as they try to build on their successful 2023 season.

Hall of Fame News

[MLB] Beltre, Mauer debut as 2024 Hall of Fame ballot is unveiled by Brian Murphy

Adrian Beltré, Joe Mauer and Chase Utley are some of the more notable newcomers featured on the 2024 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot, which was released Monday.

Those first-year candidates are joined by ballot veterans such as Todd Helton, Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones, who are trending toward enshrinement in Cooperstown.

[fangraphs] The Big Questions About the 2024 BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot by Jay Jaffe

If you were hoping for a return to larger Hall of Fame classes after a lean few years for candidates on the BBWAA ballot, this is your year. After the writers elected just two candidates in the last three cycles — nobody on the 2021 ballot, then David Ortiz and Scott Rolen in the two years since — it’s extremely likely we’ll get multiple honorees this year, a reminder of the unprecedented flood of 22 honorees in seven years from 2014–20. The list of newcomers is headed by 3,000-hit club member Adrián Beltré and six-time All-Stars Joe Mauer and Chase Utley, while the top two returnees, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner, are both within reach of the magic 75% threshold.

[MLB] Breaking down every first timer on 2024 HOF ballot by Brian Murphy

In the past 10 years, 14 players have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in their first year on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Will any first-timer make the cut this year? There are some strong candidates.

The BBWAA unveiled its 2024 Hall of Fame ballot on Monday. It features a few ballot veterans — Todd Helton, Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones — who have a legitimate chance of receiving votes on 75% of the ballots cast, which is the threshold for induction. It will also be interesting to see how much support Gary Sheffield receives in his 10th and final year on the BBWAA ballot. He was included on 55.0% of ballots last year. Then there’s Alex Rodriguez, who received 35.7% of the vote last year, his second on the ballot.

Offseason News

[fangraphs] Mariners Scoop Up Luis Urias For Another Fresh Start by Leo Morgenstern

For the second time this calendar year, Luis Urías has been traded in a one-for-one swap for a right-handed pitcher from the 2019 draft class. This time, it’s the Mariners hoping to help the former top prospect turn things around and rediscover the skills that made him an above-average contributor in 2021 and ’22. In exchange, they’re sending 26-year-old Isaiah Campbell to the Red Sox. The righty reliever made 27 appearances for Seattle this past season.

[MLB] 5 reasons the Cubs make sense for Ohtani by Manny Randhawa

1. Chicago just obtained wise Counsell

2. The Cubs are in position to improve quickly and significantly

3. The Wrigley rooftops beckon

4. A friendly face at the ‘Friendly Confines’

5. The stage is set

[MLBTR] Josh Donaldson Open to Playing Another Season by Anthony Franco

Josh Donaldson returned to free agency at season’s end. The veteran third baseman had finished out the year with the Brewers after being released by the Yankees in late August.

The 2015 AL MVP tells Josh Wegman of The Score that he’s open to a return for what would be his age-38 season. A potential 14th big league campaign would seemingly be his last, as Donaldson indicated he’d be unlikely to continue into 2025.

“If it’s a situation that I feel (comfortable in) then I’m definitely up for playing one more year,” Donaldson told Wegman. “But I think after this upcoming season, that would be my last season no matter what. I would like to play one more year and go out on a good note and then that’d be it.”

But rather than a one-year layoff with a high probability of recovery, Woodruff is in for an injury that — according to the very limited sample in the 2023 study — is about a coin flip that he’ll return, with the possibility that he’ll miss not one but two seasons.

I have boundless personal empathy for Woodruff, who would’ve been in line for something like $100 million if his shoulder had held together another 18 months. At best, that payday has been delayed at least two or three years. But I understand why a GM — even the GM of a better-funded team than the Brewers — would keep their distance from Woodruff, or view Wright as expendable.

[MLB] Could Dodgers land 2 stars in one trade? by MLB AI Bots

Nov. 20: Could Dodgers land 2 stars in one trade?

Starting pitcher and shortstop are two areas of need for the Dodgers. Perhaps they will address both spots this offseason with one massive trade.

One team executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Dodgers could make an attempt to land starter Corbin Burnes and shortstop Willy Adames from the Brewers in the same deal. Both players are free agents following the 2024 season. Burnes said Friday on Foul Territory that he has not had contract talks with Milwaukee and indicated that both sides know the right-handed ace will make it to free agency.

Burnes, who turned 29 last month, was the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner and has compiled a 2.93 ERA across 93 starts since the beginning of ‘21. Adames arrived in Milwaukee in May 2021 following a trade with Tampa Bay. Since then, he has a 111 OPS+. His 26 outs above average over the past two seasons are the second most among qualified shortstops.

The Dodgers’ rotation had question marks even before free agent Clayton Kershaw announced that he would miss a large portion of the 2024 season following shoulder surgery. At shortstop, L.A. recorded a .290 on-base percentage and a .663 OPS last year. Gavin Lux could be the team’s starter in 2024, but he missed the entire ‘23 season due to a torn ACL, a torn LCL and a torn right hamstring.

[MLB] Yankees, Giants Expected to Pursue Jung Hoo Lee by Anthony Franco

South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee is one of the more intriguing players who’ll be available in this year’s free agent class. The Kiwoom Heroes will make him available to MLB teams via the posting system at some point in the next few weeks.

In an appearance on the MLB Network this afternoon, Jon Morosi suggested the Yankees and Giants are likely to pursue Lee once his free agency opens (X link). It’s not surprising that either team would have interest. Previous reports have indicated San Francisco and New York had done scouting work on Lee during his run in the Korea Baseball Organization. He fits the profile that both teams are known to be targeting this winter.

[MLB] Lynn returning to Cardinals on 1-year deal by John Denton

Desperate to restock their pitching staff with more swing-and-miss stuff and hurlers who can work deep into games, the Cardinals on Monday dug into their more successful past and agreed to a deal with 2011 World Series champion Lance Lynn, sources told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal.

Lynn, who will turn 37 on May 12, was a first-round Draft pick by the Cardinals in 2008 and pitched for them from 2011-17. He went 1-1 during his rookie season, but he was 2-0 in 10 appearances in the playoffs that year, with the victories coming in the National League Championship Series and during the club’s World Series defeat of the Rangers.

[MLB] Braves Sign Reynaldo Lopez by Steve Adams

The Braves announced Monday morning that they’ve signed right-hander Reynaldo Lopez to a three-year contract that will guarantee him $30MM. The CAA client will be paid $4MM in 2024 and $11MM in both 2025 and 2026. There’s an $8MM club option for the 2027 season with a $4MM buyout.