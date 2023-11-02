Rangers 5, D-Backs 0: World Series-level Pain

There will be plenty of time for the retrospectives; for the more measured takes; for the full breakdowns of all the painful statistics. But for now, for tonight, it’s all right to gnash your teeth and curse the baseball gods. Or better yet, toast the 2023 Diamondbacks for one of the most entertaining seasons in a generation and a once-in-a-lifetime postseason ride. Suffice to say, the Rangers were better tonight. Their stars made their mark in the game while the D-Backs’ stars could never find the big hit. I plan on sitting on this one before giving one of those more measured conclusions. For tonight, I plan on celebrating and grieving in equal measure. I couldn’t be happier to be part of this community and this group of writers. We’ll see you later.