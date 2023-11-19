2023 SnakePit Awards: Performance of the Year nominations open

We’ll be doing the same thing as for the Play of the Year category. By which I mean there’ll be both a Regular Season and Post-season award given out. Below, we take a look at some potential candidates. The general preference has been to go with two hitting performances, two starting pitching and one relief pitching, but this is not etched in stone if there turn out to be an excess of candidates. Executive judgment i.e. me may be exercised as appropriate. Nomination process is going to be the safe as for Play of the Year. In case you’d forgotten, here’s how it works.

Go to the comments section.

If your choice is already mentioned there, give it a “rec”.

If your choice is NOT mentioned, copy paste the FULL description, e.g. “@@@@” and leave that as a new comment.

comment. Duplicate nominations will get deleted.

On Wednesday, I’ll tally up the recs, and use those as a guide towards a list of five or so nominees, in both the regular and post-season categories.

Regular season

Hitting

There are a few metrics which can be taken into account here. Total bases, RBI, hits, times on base and Win Probability are among them.

Lourdes Gurriell Jr: 5/7 vs. WSN: 2-for-3, two HR, four R, two BB, four RBI, +41.0% WP

Corbin Carroll: 6/9 @ DET: 3-for-5, two HR, DBL, 5 RBI

Ketel Merta: 7/22 @ CIN: 3-for-5, two HR, TPL, four RBI

Christian Walker, 8/16 @ COL: 3-for-3, two HR, two BB, four RBI, +62.2% WP

Christian Walker, 9/26 @ CHW: 3-for-5, two HR, TPL, six RBI

Starting pitching

This one is simpler. I’m just going to list the top performances by Game Score. Nice and objective.

Zac Gallen, 4/10 vs. MIL: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO

Zac Gallen, 4/21 vs. SDP: 7 IP. 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO

Tommy Henry, 5/31 vs. COL: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO

Brandon Pfaadt, 8/18 @ SDP: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO

Merrill Kelly, 8/24 vs. CIN: 7 IP. 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO

Zac Gallen, 9/8 @ CHC: 9 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB. 9 SO

Relief pitching

This is a little harder to judge, but I’m typically going for a combination of Win Probability, length and strikeouts to come up with these candidates.

Drew Jameson, 5/29 vs. COL, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO, +25.8% WP

Scott McGough, 7/31 @ SFG: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, +44.7% WP

Slade Cecconi, 8/21 vs. TEX: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB. 2 SO, +13.0% WP

Joe Mantiply, 9/16 vs. CHC: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, +26.6% WP

Ryne Nelson, 9/26 @ CHW: 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R. 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, +9.4% WP

Post-season

Same criteria as discussed above, for the regular season.

Hitting

Corbin Carrol, NLWC Game 1: 2-for-3, two R, two BB, HR, two RBI, +23.6% WP

Tommy Pham, NLDS Game 1: 4-for-5, three R, HR,

Gabriel Moreno, NLCS Game 4: 2-for-3, two RBI, two BB, +41.7% WP

Tommy Pham, WS Game 2: 4-for-4, two R, two DBL

Lourdes Gurriel, WS Game 4: 2-for-3, HR, four RBI

Starting pitching

Merrill Kelly, NLDS Game 1: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB. 5 SO

Brandon Pfaadt, NLCS Game 3: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO

Merrill Kelly, NLCS Game 6: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO

Merrill Kelly, WS Game 2: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO

Zac Gallen, WS Game 5: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO

Relief pitching