Snake Bytes: 11/19

News



Diamondbacks 2023 Season Review: NL Division Series

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/diamondbacks-2023-season-review-nl-division-series



Three Non-Tendered Players Who Best Fit The Diamondbacks

I wouldnt mind seeing the team take a flyer.

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/three-non-tendered-players-who-best-fit-the-diamondbacks



‘Full circle’: Williams returns to San Francisco as third-base coach

“It feels like it’s full circle,” Williams said Thursday during a Zoom call with reporters. “It’s my roots. I spent the first 10 years of my career in San Francisco. I’ve always been excited about the possibility of coming back into the organization and being a part of it.

https://www.mlb.com/giants/news/matt-williams-to-become-giants-third-base-coach



Report: Mariners Not Expected To Sign Shohei Ohtani

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/11/report-mariners-not-expected-to-sign-shohei-ohtani.html



Shohei Ohtani Rumors: New National League Squad Preparing ‘Very Lucrative’ Offer for Angels Superstar

https://www.si.com/mlb/angels/news/shohei-ohtani-rumors-new-national-league-squad-preparing-very-lucrative-offer-for-angels-superstar-rks97



One year later, these 10 get another chance at free agency

https://www.mlb.com/news/2023-24-mlb-free-agents-coming-off-one-year-deals



A. Meadows, Turnbull lead Tigers’ non-tendered list

https://www.mlb.com/tigers/news/austin-meadows-spencer-turnbull-tigers-non-tendered



Anything Goes



This day in history:

Lincoln gave the Gettysburg Address in 1863. Soviets launched their counterattack at Stalingrad. I worked with a woman my age who was from Germany, she told me that she ha a Great-Uncle that was killed at Stalingrad. Eighty years ago our families (Mine being UK/Canada) are trying to kill each other and now their descendants are working together....I mean, the good guys won, but it makes you think. I also have to hand it to the Soviets because of what they accomplished in the East made it much “easier” for the Western Allies.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/november-19



This day in baseball:

This is almost pointless this late in the year.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/November_19



Flipping a shark will render it temporarily immobile.

Certain types of sharks enter a state of tonic immobility due to the shock when flipped over. Some killer whales have been recorded to exploit this weakness and purposely flip them over.



Baseball fans eat enough hotdogs to stretch from Illinois to Los Angeles.

Hotdogs are a signature baseball snack. During MLB season, about 25,500,000 hotdogs and 5,508,900 sausages are sold every year. Lined up end to end, the hotdogs are enough to stretch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.



During WWI, Kotex was first manufactured as bandages.

No, they didn’t actually use the pads. However, the material used for these bandages (cellucotton) was what eventually became the first Kotex pad in 1919.

It’s a dogs lounge area.