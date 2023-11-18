Snake Bytes: 11/18: The Stove Is Heating

Diamondbacks News

Bunts Didn’t Take Diamondbacks Higher

Here it is, the seemingly inevitable analysis of why, despite having been eminently fun to watch, the reasons the Diamondbacks bunted too often for analysts to be happy.

Diamondbacks Non-Tender Kyle Lewis

I don’t think there is anyone who is surprised by this move.

Player Review: Carson Kelly

Jake Oliver has a few thoughts about the team’s embattled former catcher.

Other Baseball News

10 New Intriguing Free Agents

Now that the non-tender deadline has passed, here are 10 more players who are now free agents that could be intriguing signings for teams looking to make some tweaks.

Yamamoto Negotiations to Begin Tuesday

With the negotiation window being limited, there are some teams preparing to write a very big check here in the near future.

Mariners and Red Sox Make a Deal

Luis Urias and Isaiah Campbell have new homes.

Braves Send Six to White Sox for Bummer

Mike Soroka headlines the players headed to Chicago for the 30-year-old lefty reliever.

Braves Send Kyle Wright to Royals for Jackson Kovar

The Braves traded an injury rehab player for a change-of-scenery one.

Padres Trade Barlow to Guardians

The payroll cutting has begun in earnest in San Diego. The Padres have sent high leverage reliever Scott Barlow tot he Guardians in exchange for Enyel De Los Santos.