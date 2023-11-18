Snake Bytes: 11/18: The Stove Is Heating

Diamondbacks News
Bunts Didn’t Take Diamondbacks Higher
Here it is, the seemingly inevitable analysis of why, despite having been eminently fun to watch, the reasons the Diamondbacks bunted too often for analysts to be happy.
Diamondbacks Non-Tender Kyle Lewis
I don’t think there is anyone who is surprised by this move.
Player Review: Carson Kelly
Jake Oliver has a few thoughts about the team’s embattled former catcher.
Other Baseball News
10 New Intriguing Free Agents
Now that the non-tender deadline has passed, here are 10 more players who are now free agents that could be intriguing signings for teams looking to make some tweaks.
Yamamoto Negotiations to Begin Tuesday
With the negotiation window being limited, there are some teams preparing to write a very big check here in the near future.
Mariners and Red Sox Make a Deal
Luis Urias and Isaiah Campbell have new homes.
Braves Send Six to White Sox for Bummer
Mike Soroka headlines the players headed to Chicago for the 30-year-old lefty reliever.
Braves Send Kyle Wright to Royals for Jackson Kovar
The Braves traded an injury rehab player for a change-of-scenery one.
Padres Trade Barlow to Guardians
The payroll cutting has begun in earnest in San Diego. The Padres have sent high leverage reliever Scott Barlow tot he Guardians in exchange for Enyel De Los Santos.
