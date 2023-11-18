Place Your Bets: The Payout

Optimism was the name of the game this season, and if you bet the over on something, hey, odds are you went home winning something. Let’s take a look at how the lines shook out

Diamondbacks wins: 80.5 - OVER

Actual - 83

Despite getting some grief for setting our own line for this one, turned out it was rather spot on, with it being close enough that it could have gone either way. It turned out to be a big winner for most, as only seven of the twenty two bets took the under on this line.

Christian Walker - Total HR’s: 27.5 - OVER

Actual - 33

Christian Walker - Total RBI’s: 82.5 - OVER

Actual - 103

Like you’ll see with the most of the lines, Walker performed well enough to hit the over on both of his lines we featured at the start of the season. Interestingly enough, and I have no idea what this means, but Walker total RBI’s got the least action out of any of the others. Only five people bet on the line, but four of them correctly chose the over.

Corbin Carroll - Total HR’s: 16.5 - OVER

Actual -25

Corbin Carroll - Total RBI’s: 62.5 - OVER

Actual - 76

Corbin Carroll - Total Steals: 27.5 - OVER

Actual - 54 steals

Corbin Carroll - ROTY Finishing Position: 2.5 - OVER

Actual - 1st

Corbin Carroll sure is neat, isn’t he? Nine more home runs, fourteen more RBIs, nearly double the stolen bases, and oh yeah, won the ROY. This section pretty much speaks for itself, but one interesting anomaly is that everyone who bet on the steals line took the over. Maybe next year Carroll steals will need it’s own adjusted line like wins...

Zac Gallen - Total Wins: 10.5 - OVER

Actual - 17 wins

Zac Gallen - Total Strikeouts: 185.5 - OVER

Actual - 220 strikeouts

Our third place but first in our hearts Cy Young finisher easily took finished over for both of his lines (noticing the theme yet?) as he lead the pitching side of the team towards the playoffs. Gallen wins was the most bet of any line, with 23 gamblers putting it into their parlay. Perhaps the most telling is that only one of those 23 bet against it...

Torey Lovullo - Ejections: 2.5 - OVER

Actual — 3

Starting Pitchers Used: 13.5 - UNDER

Actual — 9

Most Saves by a Single Player: 18.5 - UNDER

Actual — 13, Paul Sewald

MLB Debuts: 11.5 -UNDER

Actual — 9, NO OPENERS INCLUDED

This section had two of the most surprising results to me. For a team that was expected to be in a proving and building year, there was a surprising lack of MLB debuts. The other intriguing one is the lack of pitchers. It definately felt like there was more uncertainty in the rotation, but with Gallen, Kelly, and R. Nelson combining for 91 starts, and Pfaadt, Davies, and Henry combining for another 52, it limited the starts left over for everyone else. They might not have been good starts, but there were plenty of them.

Now that we’ve seen how the lines worked out, let’s see how you bandits did. Check out what you bet here

Final bets Player Total winnings Player Total winnings DbacksEurope 1500 EdTheRed99 1500 eel2 1500 MrRbi17 1500 sensurround 1038.48 GuruB 1000 gzimmerm 900 Hannibal4467 900 joecb1991 900 Justin27 900 Lamar Jimmerson 900 LeftFieldCorNWer 900 Michael McDermott 900 ryeandi 900 FootstepsFalco16 810 Spencer Ogara 800 Smurf1000 700 chronicles_of_the_desert 300 ChuckJohnson56 300 Jack Sommers 300 Jeremy C Young 300 Jim McLennan 300 Makakilo 300 NikT77 300 kilnborn 300 Xerostomia -100 SafeTwire389 -500

Well the house got taken to the cleaners this year. I checked the numbers multiple times, but in the end, only two contestants lost money. That’s just insane. The bettors went optimistic, and unfortunately for the Snakepit Casino, all lines arguably hit the positive result. Congratulations especially to our four perfect parlays, DbacksEurope, EdTheRed99, eel2, and MrRBI17!

And with that, we close the doors of the Snakepit casino. Until next year, if our bankruptcy goes through in time!