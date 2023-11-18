Place Your Bets: The Payout

Optimism was the name of the game this season, and if you bet the over on something, hey, odds are you went home winning something. Let’s take a look at how the lines shook out
Diamondbacks wins: 80.5 - OVER
Actual - 83
Despite getting some grief for setting our own line for this one, turned out it was rather spot on, with it being close enough that it could have gone either way. It turned out to be a big winner for most, as only seven of the twenty two bets took the under on this line.
Christian Walker - Total HR’s: 27.5 - OVER
Actual - 33
Christian Walker - Total RBI’s: 82.5 - OVER
Actual - 103
Like you’ll see with the most of the lines, Walker performed well enough to hit the over on both of his lines we featured at the start of the season. Interestingly enough, and I have no idea what this means, but Walker total RBI’s got the least action out of any of the others. Only five people bet on the line, but four of them correctly chose the over.
Corbin Carroll - Total HR’s: 16.5 - OVER
Actual -25
Corbin Carroll - Total RBI’s: 62.5 - OVER
Actual - 76
Corbin Carroll - Total Steals: 27.5 - OVER
Actual - 54 steals
Corbin Carroll - ROTY Finishing Position: 2.5 - OVER
Actual - 1st
Corbin Carroll sure is neat, isn’t he? Nine more home runs, fourteen more RBIs, nearly double the stolen bases, and oh yeah, won the ROY. This section pretty much speaks for itself, but one interesting anomaly is that everyone who bet on the steals line took the over. Maybe next year Carroll steals will need it’s own adjusted line like wins...
Zac Gallen - Total Wins: 10.5 - OVER
Actual - 17 wins
Zac Gallen - Total Strikeouts: 185.5 - OVER
Actual - 220 strikeouts
Our third place but first in our hearts Cy Young finisher easily took finished over for both of his lines (noticing the theme yet?) as he lead the pitching side of the team towards the playoffs. Gallen wins was the most bet of any line, with 23 gamblers putting it into their parlay. Perhaps the most telling is that only one of those 23 bet against it...
Torey Lovullo - Ejections: 2.5 - OVER
Actual — 3
Starting Pitchers Used: 13.5 - UNDER
Actual — 9
Most Saves by a Single Player: 18.5 - UNDER
Actual — 13, Paul Sewald
MLB Debuts: 11.5 -UNDER
Actual — 9, NO OPENERS INCLUDED
This section had two of the most surprising results to me. For a team that was expected to be in a proving and building year, there was a surprising lack of MLB debuts. The other intriguing one is the lack of pitchers. It definately felt like there was more uncertainty in the rotation, but with Gallen, Kelly, and R. Nelson combining for 91 starts, and Pfaadt, Davies, and Henry combining for another 52, it limited the starts left over for everyone else. They might not have been good starts, but there were plenty of them.
Now that we’ve seen how the lines worked out, let’s see how you bandits did. Check out what you bet here
Final bets
|Player
|Total winnings
|Player
|Total winnings
|DbacksEurope
|1500
|EdTheRed99
|1500
|eel2
|1500
|MrRbi17
|1500
|sensurround
|1038.48
|GuruB
|1000
|gzimmerm
|900
|Hannibal4467
|900
|joecb1991
|900
|Justin27
|900
|Lamar Jimmerson
|900
|LeftFieldCorNWer
|900
|Michael McDermott
|900
|ryeandi
|900
|FootstepsFalco16
|810
|Spencer Ogara
|800
|Smurf1000
|700
|chronicles_of_the_desert
|300
|ChuckJohnson56
|300
|Jack Sommers
|300
|Jeremy C Young
|300
|Jim McLennan
|300
|Makakilo
|300
|NikT77
|300
|kilnborn
|300
|Xerostomia
|-100
|SafeTwire389
|-500
Well the house got taken to the cleaners this year. I checked the numbers multiple times, but in the end, only two contestants lost money. That’s just insane. The bettors went optimistic, and unfortunately for the Snakepit Casino, all lines arguably hit the positive result. Congratulations especially to our four perfect parlays, DbacksEurope, EdTheRed99, eel2, and MrRBI17!
And with that, we close the doors of the Snakepit casino. Until next year, if our bankruptcy goes through in time!
