Diamondbacks unveil new uniforms for 2024

Fresh off the 2023 postseason, the chaos continues for the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks as they unveil four new uniform designs for the 2024 season, featuring Sedona Red and fan favorite, Teal as primary colors; and the return of the Off-White color scheme for the Home Uniform, the original “D” logo and the “Diamondbacks” wordmark. The uniforms reimagine tradition, while introducing a new age of Diamondbacks baseball.

“The 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks uniforms feature the return of retro elements in a bold new fashion with a nod towards tradition,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner, Arizona Diamondbacks. “As always, they were designed with feedback from our avid fan base, via surveys and focus groups, whose love for the Teal combined with Sedona Red makes it uniquely authentic to the Grand Canyon State.”

Features of the 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks Uniforms:

Home Uniform: (pictured with Merrill Kelly)

Streamlined to match the speed, excitement and play of our team, the new Home Uniforms are adorned in a traditional, classic Off-White color, reminiscent of the team’s original 1998 uniform, and featuring baseball piping. It features the return of the “A” logo to the Home Uniform in Sedona Red with a Teal outline. The snakehead makes its home on the sleeve.

The off-white jersey will be worn with off-white pants. A Sedona Red cap with a Black brim featuring the Sedona Red “A” logo with Teal outline or a Black cap with a Black brim featuring the Sedona Red “A” logo with Teal outline will be paired with this uniform.

Road Gray Uniform: (pictured with Jake McCarthy)

The Road Gray uniform proudly displays the arched Sedona Red “Arizona” wordmark with Teal outline front and center, and the snakehead on the sleeve.

This uniform is worn with Road Gray pants. A Black cap with Sedona Red brim features the return of the bold and edgy throwback “D” logo, a familiar mark from our rich history.

Black Alternate Uniform: (pictured with Zac Gallen)

A mainstay since day one, this new iteration of the Black Alternate Uniform features the unique and vibrant Teal piping and a Sedona Red “A” logo outlined in Teal on the left side of the chest. The snakehead is featured on the sleeve.

This uniform is worn with Off-White or Road Gray pants and a Black cap with the “A” logo.

Sedona Red Alternate Uniform: (pictured with Christian Walker)

The “Diamondbacks” wordmark returns in its full form on the Sedona Red Alternate Uniform. Like our ballclub’s namesake, this uniform is bold, as the Black wordmark is outlined in Teal, with the snakehead prominently featured on the sleeve. The sleeves and neckline feature Teal and Black braiding and each player’s number is featured in Teal on the front.

This jersey is worn with Road Gray or Off-White pants and the Black “D” logo cap with Sedona Red brim or an All-Sedona Red cap with the throwback “D” logo.

All four new designs will feature Patch Partner Avnet’s “A” logo prominently displayed on the sleeve. The jersey and pants were designed on a new chassis, Nike Vapor Premier, a high-performance fabric that gives the jersey 25% more stretch and allows it to dry 28% faster; provides improved mobility and fit; and with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit ADV technology that ensures athletes stay cool all game long. With sustainability in mind, the fabric was made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns.

A limited number of authentic jerseys, player tees and hats are now available for purchase in the Chase Field Team Shop.