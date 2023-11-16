Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen and Christian Walker receive MVP mentions

The baseball awards season came to an end today with the announcement of the MVP awards. While we already knew that no Diamondback was going to finish in the top three, there was some down-ballot love for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker and Zac Gallen. Carroll had already been a unanimous choice for the National League Rookie of the Year and was also recognized in MVP voting, coming fifth. He was listed on all thirty ballots, at positions ranging from fifth through ninth. It’s the highest finish by a Diamondback in MVP voting since Ketel Marte finished fourth in 2019. Meanwhile, Zac Gallen, who finished third in the Cy Young, and Christian Walker each got one tenth-place vote.

The National League MVP is Ronaldo Acuña Jr of the Braves, who received all thirty first-place votes. Mookie Betts from Los Angeles came second, also listed there by all thirty respondents. Fellow Dodger Freddie Freeman just edged out fellow Brave Matt Olson, the pair vacuuming up all the third- and fourth-place votes between them. The American League award went, also unanimously, to Shohei Ohtani of the Angels for a second time. As I’m sure you’re aware, he’ll be a free-agent. and this award will likely only increase his cost.