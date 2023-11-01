Snake Bytes 11/1: Ewww

Texas 11, Arizona 7

Arizona's plan for a bullpen game were blown to pieces when the Seager and Rangers strung together five runs with two of in the bottom of the second.

Rangers Strike First to Take 3-1 Series Lead

The Texas Rangers struck first and struck hard to cruise to an easy game four victory.

Bullpen Blown Away in Game 4

Someone forgot to give the Rangers Torey Lovullo's script for the bullpen game. Either that or Texas simply were refusing to follow instructions.

All Not Lost for AZ

Arizona is down 3-1, but they still have home field on their side tonight. When the Diamondbacks return from being down 3-1, they will join some special company.