Pit Your Wits ‘23: The Wrap Up

After a long season Diamondbacks regular season, which was far more fun than any season in a while, we also reached the end of the PYWs season. In a season that saw dominating performances from a few contestants, it still had to come down to just a simple, purely democratic, vote. You were given the choice between kilnborn and gzimmerm. It was the closest in vote recent memory, breaking down 55-45 when it was said and done. And taking home the trophy with that 55% of the vote is... KILBORN!!!

With that kilborn takes his place in relative immortality, among the previous winners of PYWs. Congratulations!

PYWs Hall Of Fame 2023 kilborn 2022 NikT77 2021 Jack Sommers 2020 Jack Sommers* 2019 Suroeste 2018 AzRattler 2017 Keegan Thompson Previous seasons have been lost to the inevitability of time

And now another season is officially come to an end. Thank you, dear reader, for continuing to humor me and play along with my silly game. It’s greatly appreciated. I have a lot of fun coming up with this series for you every year, and I’m glad that you seem to as well. PYWs wouldn’t be possible without your participation!

Until next season!