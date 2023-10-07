Snake Bytes 10/7: LDS Weekend

Diamondbacks Playoff News

Merrill Kelly Eager for Game 1

Described by his skipper as a “model of consistency” Arizona fans are hoping this is both true and not true. Arizona needs Kelly to be to dogged workhorse he has been for the last few seasons, bot the very good starter unable to overcome the Dodgers.

Kelly Has Confidence He Will Break Streak

No one is more aware of Merrill Kelly’s long-standing struggles against the Dodgers than Merrill Kelly. He’s not letting history ruin this moment for him. Nor is he letting it change how he prepares himself to lead his team into the NLDS.

Merrill Kelly on facing the Dodgers in Game 1:



"I'm as confident as ever. If I start thinking about my previous games and how they've gone and how bad my numbers are against these guys, I lose before I even step on the mound." pic.twitter.com/d1ZQ7va2et — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) October 7, 2023

Diamondbacks Expect to Have Gabriel Moreno for Game 1

After taking a scary hit to the head by a backswing in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Gabriel Moreno has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to be in the starting lineup for Arizona when they face off against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Position-by-Position Breakdown

Raise your hand if you, at the beginning of the season, you expected the Diamondbacks to have the nod over the Dodgers in terms of postseason starting pitching. Yeah, that’s what I thought.

Corbin Carroll Nominated for Hank Aaron Award

If there was any argument to be had that Corbin Carroll is not the runaway leader for the NL Rookie of the Year, this should silence those arguments. He’s not going to win this year, it’s going to one of the leading MVP candidates. But none of the other seven nominees are rookies.

Around Baseball

He’s no longer the team’s standout ace, but Houston isn’t messing with a successful formula. Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins. Good luck Minnesota.

Justin Verlander vs. the Twins since 2018:



6 GS

5-1 W-L

47 K

0.64 ERA

Active 17 IP scoreless streak pic.twitter.com/68AUEgSEzl — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 6, 2023

