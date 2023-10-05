Snake Bytes 10/5: Division Bell

Diamondbacks News:

D-backs express optimism after losing Gabriel Moreno to head injury in game 2

“He had some dizziness when he came out of the game, but we’ll see if that subsides as we go through the night and into tomorrow,” Hazen said. “Obviously if he tests and has a concussion, we’ll put him on the concussion IL, but that’s not what I’m hearing right now. Time is going to tell now until tomorrow.”

[MLB] Zac Gallen bounces back in NL wild card game 2 vs Brewers

“He walked by me right there, and he said, ‘I got seven [innings] today,’” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “‘Just give me 110 pitches. I’ve got seven innings for you.’”

[SI] Gerarldo Perdomo hold all the bottles in celebration after wild card sweep

Geraldo Perdomo somehow had at least two champagne bottles in his hands, four beer bottles in his front waistband, and two more in his back pockets for the entire @Dbacks clubhouse celebration. Restocking at a furious rate. pic.twitter.com/08VJBTomcf — Nick King (@NickKingSports) October 5, 2023

[AZS] Diamondbacks sweep Brewers, get Dodgers in NLDS

"A connected team is a (bleeping) dangerous team. We are (bleeping) dangerous!" -- Torey Lovullo pic.twitter.com/9Yd7LIkfVy — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 5, 2023

[MLBTR] Diamondbacks extend GM Mike Hazen

The extensions for Sawdaye and Fitzgerald are also noteworthy, as the two assistant GMs are well-regarded in their own right. Sawdaye has a long history with Hazen dating back to their time working in the Red Sox front office, and Sawdaye has been a candidate for the Giants’ and Angels’ most recent openings for president of baseball operations and general manager, respectively. Fitzgerald has been with Arizona since 2016 and was promoted to the AGM role after previously working as the team’s director.

Poll Mike Hazen has been extended through 2028, this is: A good extension and will bring more winning.

Too long of an extension, Hazen needs a shorter leash.

Other - Answer in comments

6% Too long of an extension, Hazen needs a shorter leash. (6 votes)

0% Other - Answer in comments (0 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

Baseball News:

[Lone Star Ball] Rangers muscle up to murder Rays, advance to NLCS with 7-1 win

Player of the Game: This is the game Carter made himself a legend. Josh Jung also joined some team history by becoming just the fourth Ranger to collect three or more extra base hits in a postseason game. Corey Seager had two hits and a walk as he continues to be a menace in October.

But just like yesterday, the laser show from the bats was propped up by excellent starting pitching. Today’s starter Nathan Eovaldi saved his vintage May Pitcher of the Month stuff for Game 2 as he tossed 6 2⁄3 innings and allowed just one run on five hits, zero walks, and eight strikeouts in 98 pitches.

[MLB] Phillies oust Marlins, rematch with Braves next in NLDS

Great Scott!



Bryson Stott Grand slam‼️



1st career GS for #BrysonStott



pic.twitter.com/uKFU69Y07T — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 5, 2023

[MLB] A.J. Preller, Bob Melvin will return to Padres for ‘24

The news perhaps doesn’t come as a surprise, two days after chairman Peter Seidler released a statement expressing full support for his “leadership team.”

Still, that same statement noted that the Padres would make the “necessary changes” to turn things around. Preller, entering his 10th full season in charge, will again be tasked with making those changes.

“We started this year with World Series expectations, and I think rightfully so, coming off the [NLCS] berth and having a very talented Major League roster,” Preller said. “Obviously, it was a frustrating and disappointing season. We never really fired on all cylinders. We didn’t play the baseball we thought we were capable of.