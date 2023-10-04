Snake Bytes 10/4: Taking Control

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 6, Milwaukee 3

Milwaukee jumped out to a quick lead against the Diamondbacks. However, Brandon Pfaadt managed to limit the amount of damage, allowing his teammates a chance to recover. The bullpen was fantastic for a change and the bats came alive as Arizona got themselves a second look at Milwaukee’s ace.

Carroll, Moreno Power Offense

With Arizona down three in the third Corbin Carroll swatted a two-run home run to the deepest part of the park. All square in the fourth, Gabriel Moreno hit his own home run to straight away left, putting the Diamondbacks on top for good.

Diamondbacks Take Improbable Win

Brandon Pfaadt vs Corbin Burnes was supposed to be a game decided by a starter who had problems keeping the ball in the park going up against a pitching staff able to stifle any sort of threat. And it was, just not in the way imagined, as it was Corbin Burnes who surrendered three home runs on the night.

Young Bats and Stellar Defense Lead the Way

While Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno were busily putting on a display of the bright future of the Diamondbacks at the plate, it was the well-aged veteran, Evan Longoria, who made what was likely the defensive play of the game - a play that certainly helped to cement the eventual outcome, taking the wind out of Milwaukee’s sails.

Bases loaded and one out, Evan Longoria has Pfaadt’s back

Burnes Burned in Milwaukee

The way the Diamondbacks won on Tuesday night, it is almost as if the scripts were flipped.

Other Playoff News

Phillies Spear Marlins, Harper Cooks

The Phillies took game one of their series against the Marlins, riding the arm of Zack Wheeler. The veteran righty allowed only one run in 6 2⁄ 3 innings, striking out eight. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper did his best Corbin Carroll impersonation, blowing through the stop sign at third to go first to home on a ball to left, providing the Phillies with an early insurance run.

Rangers Grind Out Win Against Glasnow, Rays

The Rangers took game one of their series against Tampa Bay, allowing the Rays to slowly beat themselves by committing four errors in the game.

Twins Snap 18-Game Losing Streak

Royce Lewis is finally healthy and performing. The young, developing Minnesota star homered in the first two postseason at-bats of his career. Carlos Correa made an impressive run-saving play. It all added up to Minnesota breaking an 18-game postseason losing streak.

Other Baseball News

Terry Francona Officially Steps Down as Guardians Manager

It is now officially official, Terry Francona’s storied managerial career has come to a close.