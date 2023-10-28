Arizona Diamondbacks 9, Texas Rangers 1: The Answerbacks

Quick recap folks. Full synopsis to follow after I return from Turambar’s place.

Following a devastating late inning meltdown last night the Arizona Diamondbacks responded in a huge way tonight. Because of how dominant Merrill Kelly was, and thanks to some timely late hitting from the offense, Torey Lovullo was able to keep his best relievers in the bullpen. Kelly pitched seven innings of one run ball while striking out nine. Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to eighteen driving in two runs, and Tommy Pham went four-for-four with two runs. The Diamondbacks head back to Arizona having tied the World Series at one game apiece.