Diamondbacks World Series Gameday Thread #2: @ Rangers

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS Ketel Marte - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Corey Seager - SS Gabriel Moreno - C Evan Carter - LF Christian Walker - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Tommy Pham - DH Mitch Garver - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jonah Heim - C Alek Thomas - CF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Evan Longoria - 3B Josh Jung - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Leody Taveras - CF Merrill Kelly - RHP J. Montgomery - LHP

Arizona will look to bounce back after last night’s late-inning loss, with Merrill Kelly starting for them. No changes to the line-up, though with a left-hander on the mound for the Rangers, the order is shuffled a bit, e.g. Ketel Marte hits lead-off. Hopefully Kelly will be able to go deep into the game. So far, of the 13 starts, only three have completed six innings, and two of those came in our first three games, so we’re due for a long outing. Arizona’s starters have managed to record just one out past the sixth in 13 attempts. Obviously, the strength of the bullpen, and the fact we only have two “reliable” starters are factors. Still, what would I give to see Kelly go seven strong tonight?

Unfortunately, work has been kicking my butt today, and that’ll all you’re going to get from me. Go, D’backs!