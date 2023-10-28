Snake Bytes 10/28: Texas Walkered

Arizona 5, Texas 6 (11)

Zac Gallen did not have his best stuff. The Arizona starter still gutted out five innings of three run ball and left with the Diamondbacks poised to take game one in Texas. Six more walks were issued by the bullpen. The most painful being to Leody Taveras in the ninth inning. That walk made Seager the tying run when he finally tagged Arizona for a home run, instead of leaving Arizona with a one-run lead.

Early Chaos Not Quite Enough

The Diamondbacks had chaos working both for and against them last night. But the chaos magic ran out with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Too many walks by Arizona pitchers combined with Arizona not finding ways to cash in on rare chances resulted in Arizona’s first blown save of the postseason.

Rangers Walk Off Diamondbacks in Extras

The two guys in the Texas lineup to watch out for are the ones that provided the big blows, Corey Seager the game-tying two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth and Adolis Garcia with the winning no-doubter in the bottom of the eleventh.

Paul Sewald Mets Legend of Byung-Hyun Kim

Hopefully the Diamondbacks respond as resoundingly as they did for their dominant Korean sidearm closer.