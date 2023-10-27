SnakeBytes 10/26: And so it begins!

(Sports Illustrated) Can Torey Lovullo Create A Legacy to Match Bruce Bochy’s?

Lovullo’s humility notwithstanding, his teams are 33-28 all time against teams managed by Bochy. This year the D-backs were 3-1 against Texas. Those games included a D-backs walk-off win on August 21 where Bochy intentionally walked Ketel Marte in the 11th and he turned out to be the winning run. Bochy was upset about being out-managed that game, as reported by Barry Bloom in Sportico.

(Arizona Sports) Patience key for Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker to break out of funk in World Series

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker began the 2023 postseason with a three-hit night and a pair of ninth-inning RBIs off Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Devin Williams in the wild card round.

Since then, he’s 4-for-35 and coming off a seven-game NLCS with two hits against the Philadelphia Phillies, which the D-backs won to reach the World Series.

(The State Press) ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS HEADED TO WORLD SERIES WITH SEVERAL SUN DEVILS

Leading Arizona’s pitching staff is former Sun Devil Merrill Kelly. Before taking the hill in the Fall Classic, he gained championship-level experience pitching for ASU in the 2010 College World Series. To this day, Kelly maintains his Tempe ties by talking to Bloomquist’s pitchers and returning to Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

(12 News) D-backs broadcaster Greg Schulte speaks about ending career by calling the World Series

Schulte is set to retire at the end of this season and now will get to end his broadcasting career by calling his second World Series.

“It’s super,” Schulte said Thursday. “I’m so happy for the ballclub, the city of Phoenix, state of Arizona getting an opportunity. We did this in 2001, look how many years it took to get back. So, fortunate as I’m going out, get a chance to call another World Series game and I’ve either got four or seven in me.”

(AZ Central) These key moves by the Diamondbacks since 2016 shaped a World Series roster

To put together a World Series roster, the Diamondbacks used a little of every avenue available for a baseball team, including the draft, trades and free agency. As Game 1 of the 2023 series against the Texas Rangers approaches, here is look at some of the more important moves that helped get them to this stage.

(The Athletic) Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series predictions: Our experts make their picks

(MLB.com) Experts pick World Series winner, MVP and more

(CBS.com) 2023 World Series: Bold predictions for Rangers vs. D-backs, including vintage Max Scherzer and walk-off homer

So, for this bold prediction, I will say the walk-off home run makes its triumphant return to the World Series. Specifically, Alek Thomas will do the deed against José Leclerc in Game 4. A two-run shot down one in the ninth, so a deficit becomes a win with one swing. Those are always fun. Thomas has had a flair for the dramatic this postseason and I’m betting it will continue.

(Dallas Morning News) 5 World Series storylines: Is playing at home really an advantage for Rangers or D’Backs?

Don’t confuse this with a once-upon-a-time dream high school football matchup. This is a showcase of two of the brightest young outfield stars in the game. It could be a matchup of Rookies of the Year in 2023 and 2024. Arizona’s Corbin Carroll, 23, is the first rookie to hit 25 homers and steal at least 50 bases in a season. Depending on pitching matchups, he will hit either first or second. He and Ketel Marté make the offense go. On the other hand, Evan Carter, 21, has been the Rangers’ “little savior” since a September callup with a .307/.427/.603/1.030 slash line for 101 regular and postseason plate appearances. His nine postseason walks are one shy of the rookie record shared by Chipper Jones and Craig Counsell. And he’ll retain rookie status for 2024.

(AP) Former President George W. Bush to throw out ceremonial first pitch before World Series opener

Ed. note: between the dates of 01 and this year corresponding, plus this, I’m enjoying the parallels and hoping it means more than just coincidence

(Engadget) Fox Sports will use drones in World Series broadcasts for the first time

Drones aren’t new tools for live sports production, but when the World Series begins this Friday, Fox Sports will use a fleet of three compact aircraft during the Fall Classic for the first time ever. Previously, the network used drones during baseball games for coverage of the All-Star and Field of Dreams games. Fox also employs drones for its broadcasts of USFL and first began using them for production in 2015.