Snake Bytes 10/26: The Day Before Tomorrow

Diamondbacks News:

[SI] D-backs leadership reacts to winning the National League Pennant

Here’s what the brain trust and on-field leadership had to say about the efforts this team has put on the field.

[AZS] Hazen: Diamondbacks found their superstar in Corbin Carroll

“And the other players I mentioned are superstar players. To hit the ground running the way (Carroll) has is the abnormal part for me … What Corbin Carroll is doing is not normal.”

[BR] Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: Who has the edge at every position in 2023 WS?

No American League team had a higher OPS or hit more home runs this regular season than the Rangers, who limped into the postseason as a Wild Card after leading the AL West for most of the year.

The Diamondbacks had a middling offense, leaning more on a pitching staff with a top-three ERA in MLB. Even in defeat, the Philadelphia Phillies out slugged and scored more runs than Arizona.

Styles make fights, so this Fall Classic should be fun.

Let’s go through each position and see who has the edge in this World Series.

[KTAR] How not to get scammed out of Diamondbacks World Series tickets

The AG’s office has a list of tips for those purchasing World Series tickets.

Baseball News:

[AP] Dusty Baker retiring as manager of Houston Astros

Baker told the newspaper that he’d like to move into an advisory role in baseball, either with the Astros or a team closer to his Northern California home.

“I’ve still got a lot to offer; baseball has been my life,’’ said Baker. “I have a lifetime of knowledge, much more than those who have never played the game.’’

[ESPN] Red Sox hire ex-pitcher Craig Breslow as Chief Baseball Officer

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Boston Red Sox, an organization that means so much to my family and to me,” Breslow said in a statement. “I know firsthand how special winning in Boston is, and I look forward to once again experiencing that passion and success with our fans.”