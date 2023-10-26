T-shirts. So. Many. D-backs. T-shirts!

Propelled by the Arizona Diamondbacks unexpected surge to the World Series, Breaking T have been churning out a whole slew of shirts. Who can blame them for wanting to mark the achievement, and the players who accomplished it. I don't want to spam the whole front page with a post for each shirt. But for search-engine purposes, let's list the topics of these new offerings.

Honor Kevin Ginkel with Ginkelmania

Celebrate a Sedona Red October

Tell everyone it's Arizona against the World

Go throwback style and Party Like It's 2001

Alternatively, have yourself a Marte Party

The Snakes are Alive!

[We receive an affiliate commission on all sales through the link, which helps keep the lights on at SnakePit Towers!]