T-shirts. So. Many. D-backs. T-shirts!

Propelled by the Arizona Diamondbacks unexpected surge to the World Series, Breaking T have been churning out a whole slew of shirts. Who can blame them for wanting to mark the achievement, and the players who accomplished it. I don't want to spam the whole front page with a post for each shirt. But for search-engine purposes, let's list the topics of these new offerings.
- Honor Kevin Ginkel with Ginkelmania
- Celebrate a Sedona Red October
- Tell everyone it's Arizona against the World
- Go throwback style and Party Like It's 2001
- Alternatively, have yourself a Marte Party
- The Snakes are Alive!
All shirts are as follows:
- Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.
- Super-soft, durable t-shirts and hoodies
- Designed and printed in the USA
- Free returns and exchanges
Check out the whole line here
[We receive an affiliate commission on all sales through the link, which helps keep the lights on at SnakePit Towers!]
