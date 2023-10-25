Snake Bytes 10/25: Party Like It’s 2001!

Diamondbacks Pennant Winning News

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2

No, that is not a typo. Yes, the Diamondbacks are headed to the World Series.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?!?



THE ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS ARE HEADED TO THE WORLD SERIES!!! pic.twitter.com/hMpSHazJKK — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 25, 2023

Diamondbacks Silence Doubters to Advance to World Series

Brandon Pfaadt pitched well again. Corbin Carroll broke out huge. The team stayed poised after falling behind, and the bullpen was nails. Arizona embraced their identity and it paid off as they did indeed create chaos and find a way to silence all those who wrote them off against the Phillies.

No Explanation, Just Magic. Diamondbacks Headed to World Series

“I don’t even know if there is an explanation, it’s just magic.”

Corbin Carroll’s Big Game Punches AZ’s World Series Ticket

Philadelphia finally ran out of answers for Corbin Carroll and the 23-year-old (soon to be) Rookie of the Year came up big when the Diamondbacks needed him most.

Snake Me Home Tonight: Carroll Sends Arizona to World Series

One of the keys to winning the series to Philadelphia was to contain Corbin Carroll and the chaos. Carroll’s Game 7 performance shows why. Now Arizona is headed to the World Series and the Phillies are set to watch from home.

Arizona, Team Nobody Saw Coming, Headed to World Series

They were the last team to punch a postseason ticket and did so in a loss and posting a negative run differential in the regular season. They didn’t play a home game until their second series and fifth game of the postseason. They were the underdog in every postseason game they played. Arizona is headed to The Show.

Ketel Marte Named NLCS MVP

Ketel Marte set a new mark for a hit streak to open a postseason career when he hit a clutch double in the seventh inning to help the Diamondbacks secure a 4-2 victory in Game 7. Marte now has hit safely in his first 16 postseason games.

Marte Slugs Way to NLCS MVP

Marte batted .387 with five extra base hits, coming through in key moments to help the Diamondbacks stage an improbable win.

From 100-Losses to World Series in Record Time

Two years the ago, the Diamondbacks lost 110 games. Now they are headed to the World Series. Not to be overlooked, the Rangers lost 102 games in 2021 as well. The two teams are the epitome of epic turnarounds, but they went about it in very different ways.

Seven Reasons Arizona is Unlikeliest of World Series Teams

5. Their highest-paid player isn’t even on the team



Corbin Carroll Hung with ‘Superstar’ Moniker

Sure, it was his own GM, Mike Hazen, who did the hanging, but I don’t think there are many who would argue against that this morning.

Pfaadt’s Biggest Fans Make Fitting Trek to City of Brotherly Love

Once Brady and Brett Pfaadt learned their brother, Brandon, would start Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, they knew they had to drive from their homes in Louisville, Ky., to be there in person.

Arizona Bullpen Paved Way to World Series

It may still be shaky at times, but Arizona’s bullpen has been aces since the postseason started. Through August 2, the D-backs’ bullpen ERA was 4.45, ranking 23rd in MLB. After that, the D-backs vastly improved that clip with a 3.81 ERA, ranking 10th in the Majors.

This Could Be Your Future

The moment Javier Colina watched his organization advance to the World Series for the first time since 2001 #AFL23 #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/qnrt4RoF7e — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 25, 2023

Other MLB News (Old Friend Edition)

Giants Hire Bob Melvin as Manager

Old friend Bob Melvin is headed from one division rival to another to try and right the ship in the Bay Area.

Red Sox Hire Craig Breslow as Chief of Baseball Operations

The former Arizona reliever and Yale graduate seems to be doing quite well for himself. Breslow joins Texas GM Chris Young, White Sox GM Chris Getz and Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto as former MLB players who are now in charge of a front office.