Snake Bytes: 10/22 Well, that was certainly not ideal

D-backs see roll halted, face crucial NLCS Game 6

“We know what’s ahead of us,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “We have to go out and play our best game in Game 6. We have a very tough pitcher [Aaron Nola] that we’re going to be facing, but once again, I’m going to put it on our group. I believe in Merrill Kelly. I believe in the guys to go out there and execute and play at a higher level and make plays and do things right.”

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen burned by home runs, misfortune in Game 5 loss to Phillies

‘Still have faith’: Diamondbacks fans are sad but hopeful following 6-1 loss to Phillies

“DBacks deserve to be here,” Morales said. “They drafted correctly, the system is working the way it’s supposed to. They’re making good trades. They’re just chipping away at a winning season.”

How the Phillies are keeping Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll from stealing bases in NLCS

“Teams know that I run and so Philly has done a good job of just making their pitchers be pretty quick to the plate,” Carroll said postgame. “Certain guys, Corbin on first, you’re obviously going to pay more attention to him than maybe somebody else,” Wheeler said. “Learning over the years what you have to do to limit base runners getting to second.”

Bryan Abreu Suspended Following Benches-Clearing Incident

Abreu suspended, fined for throwing at García

Yeah... look at where Maldonado was setting up...

“My plan was to get the ball up and in, then slider down and away,” Abreu said after the game. “I just missed the pitch.”

SF Giants interview Mariners coach, former catcher in manager search

Saturday’s top prospect performers

Fall League website

This day in history:

This day in baseball:

Yesterday, 22 years ago we clinched the NL Pennant

