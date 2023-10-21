Snake Bytes 10/21: A Brand New Series

Diamondbacks News

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 6

Arizona jumped out to a quick lead in what was a bullpen game, something that is always important. However, Arizona was unable to defend their early two-run lead and found themselves down by three entering the seventh inning. That’s when that special never-say-die mentality of the team finally got to work.

‘In Your Dreams’: Alek Thomas’ Two-Run Blast Keys Arizona Victory

For the second night in a row, Arizona came off the bench as a key contributor to a late-game comeback by Arizona. On Thursday night, he pinch ran for Evan Longoria and used his speed to fly around the bases, scoring from first base to tie the game. On Friday, he pinch hit for Emmanuel Rivera. The result was a game-tying two-run homer into the pool at Chase Field, a moment that Alek Thomas referred toas something that happens “in your dreams.”

Moved Up in Lineup, Gabriel Moreno Gets Go-Ahead Hit

Torrey Lovullo spent most of the 2023 season taking a great deal of flack for his managerial choices. While not everyone has agreed with the choices he has made thus far in the postseason, one thing remains undeniable - his choices are working and the youngsters are leading the way in proving it.

Diamondbacks Rally Late to Tie NLCS

After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Diamondbacks were unable to protect the slim margin and were behind by three entering the seventh inning. Then, for the second night in a row, the magic happened.

‘Scrappy’ D-backs Tie Series

The bullpen bent, but it did not break. The hitters continued to put together good at-bats, whether they found success or not. Eventually, they did. The Arizona Diamondbacks found themselves trailing as they entered the seventh inning - for the second night in a row. And, for the second night in a row, they pieced together a crucial win. Now, a best-of-seven series which saw Arizona in a 2-0 hole is now a best-of-three series, with the first game tonight in Phoenix and with Zac Gallen on the mound for Arizona.

ALCS News

Houston Comes From Behind, Takes ALCS Lead

The Texas Rangers looked to be in control after Adolis Garcia swatted a three-run home run off of Houston’s Justin Verlander in the sixth inning. Jose Altuve and the Astros had other ideas. Now, after starting the series by losing the first two games at home, the Astros are one win away from a return engagement to the World Series.

Tempers Flare and Benches Clear in ALCS

This was just plain silly, and stupid behaviour by players on both sides. The ALCS is not when to risk getting ejected or suspended.

Other Baseball News

Friday Night LCS Games Bring Chaos

Come-from-behind homers, benches clearing, scoring two runs on a grounder to third, welcome to the madness that of the LCS on Friday night.

Kim Ng Declines Boston’s Invitation to Interview

How are things going in Boston these days? Kim Ng has told the Red Sox she is not interested in interviewing for their vacancy atop their baseball ops department. Ng, considered by many to be one of the top 3-5 candidates for the job now joins an ever-growing list of GM candidates to tell John Henry and Sam Kennedy to look elsewhere. That growing list of names includes:

Kim Ng

Sam Fuld

Brandon Gomes

James Click (who declined after an interview with them)

Derek Falvey

Mike Hill

Jon Daniels

Mike Hazen (extension in AZ)

Amiel Sawdaye (extension in AZ)

Raquel Ferreira (family reasons)

The top of Boston’s available short list now seem to be recently dismissed San Francisco Giants manager, Gabe Kapler.