The Diamondbacks have lost 4 games in a row, clinched a wild card spot, and have made the post season for the 1st time since 2017. What a week. The Diamondbacks will meet the Brewers in Milwaukee and face-off against former D-backs legends Andrew Chafin and J.B. Bukauskus. Should be a great series. I hope the Diamondbacks’ offense snaps out of Candyland though. In the meantime, we can all rejoice in the success of the 2023 Diamondbacks, and also enjoy the memes.