Snake Bytes 10/18: Well, That Sucked

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 0, Philadelphia 10

The game started off promising enough. Corbin Carroll reached on one of those predictable Philadelphia errors. But, Arizona failed to capitalize on the chance. Then, Trea Turner continued his ownership of Merrill Kelly in the bottom of the first. Kelly then settled in, more or less. He allowed only two runs through five innings, both on solo homes. Arizona’s offense never got going against Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola though before Kelly went back out for the sixth, where he gave up two more runs before being pulled with two outs in the frame. Then Arizona’s bullpen imploded.

Diamondbacks Loss Leaves Them Facing Uphill Battle

While last night’s game was far from a must-win game, it certainly had the feeling of one. Arizona is now left with the shaky part of the pitching staff to save the team’s season when the Diamondbacks and Phillies come to Chase Field for Game 3 on Thursday. Arizona’s bullpen needs to figure things out and the offense needs to finally start applying pressure on Philadelphia pitching.

Nola Shines in Dominant NLCS Victory

There were times it looked like Arizona was poised to get back in the game. Each time, Nola made the pitch he needed to.

Other Baseball News

Key Stories for ALCS Game 3

The Rangers and Astros will face off for Game 3 of the ALCS in Arlington tonight, with the Rangers holding a 2-0 advantage in the series.

Scherzer Returning to Mound for Game 3

Max Scherzer and the Rangers are going to see what the he can piece together after spending the last several weeks recovering and rehabbing from a late-season arm injury.

MLB Pipeline’s 2023 All-Rookie Team

Corbin Carroll leads the way here. Looking at the other names, it sure is a shame that Gabriel Moreno’s rookie eligibility was squandered by him warming the end of the Toronto bench last season, as he would easily have made the list as well.