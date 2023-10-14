Snake Bytes 10/14: The Ring of Fire

Diamondbacks News

Torey Lovullo Talks NLCS Rotation

TO no one’s surprise, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly will be starting games one and two. But what about after that? Gallen won’t be pitching on short rest, neither will Kelly.

Examining the Options

Jack Sommers examines some of Arizona’s options regarding the rotation for the seven-game series.

Kelly to Start Where He Paid to Watch Philadelphia Last Season

Last year, Merrill Kelly paid to watch the Phillies play in the World Series. This season, he’ll be on the mound opposite them, trying to keep the Phils from making a return appearance.

Carroll’s Success Begins at Home

A wholesome story about the phenom you don’t want to miss in the NLCS.

Other Baseball News

ALCS Bring Baseball’s First Postseason Battle of Texas

No tie-breakers here folks.

Rangers’ Scherzer Says He is ‘Ready to Go’

The Texas Rangers may be getting a significant boost to their ALCS rotation.

The Postseason Hitting/Pitching Divide May Be Widening

Nobody tell Rob Manfred, there have been enough rule changes to level the field for a few years now.

Manfred Preaches Patience with Playoff Format

Speaking of Manfred and changes, the man wants everyone to get used to the new playoffs.

Other News

Ring of Fire Eclipse to Stretch Across Americas

Oregon will have some of the very best viewing. Residents in Arizona should still have a good show as well, beginning around 11:00 this morning.