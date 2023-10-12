HISStory T-shirt!

Nobody who was at Game #3, or even watched it on TV will ever forget it. The Diamondbacks became the first team ever to hit four home-runs in a post-season inning. Geraldo Perdomo kicked things off, and was followed by Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and (after a do-over!) Gabriel Moreno. Now, you can remind any Dodgers fans in the area of the moment when Lance Lynn died, with this T-shirt showing the trajectory of all four of the home-runs.

