Snake Bytes 10/12: It’s a Celebration!

Diamondbacks News:

“This is what we worked all year for,” Arizona rookie sensation Corbin Carroll said. “It’s amazing to be here. It doesn’t feel real.”

On Wednesday, Brandon Pfaadt delivered the Diamondbacks’ third strong start of the series, working 4 1/3 scoreless. But the story of the game was the four homers that Arizona slugged off Lance Lynn in the bottom of the third.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have popped bottles and cannonballs after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A series result that was an upset was also rather one sided. Arizona flat-out dominated the NL West champs.

This year, with them taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, the Diamondbacks ran over to the pool and enjoyed a celebration of their own there. The videos are so good, as are the photos.

It's always pool party season in AZ.

It might be a long night ahead in the Chase Field pool for Torey Lovullo



The @Dbacks skipper joined us on #MLBTonight following the #NLDS clinch!

D-backs owner Ken Kendrick speaks with 12News’ Cameron Cox after the D-backs swept the Dodgers in the 2023 NLDS

D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall speaks with 12News’ Cameron Cox after Arizona swept the L.A. Dodgers in the 2023 NLDS

Baseball News:

“It was a tough series to lose,” Correa said. “We felt like we had a lot of chances. It didn’t go our way, so we’ve got to get better this offseason and show up to spring training ready because we’re going to compete against those guys again. If you want to get to a World Series, you’ve got to beat that team.”

“I just want to soak it in as much as possible,” Nola said. “Fans were awesome tonight, as usual. ... So I wanted to tip my cap and thank them. That’s why they’re the best, man.”