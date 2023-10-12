 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes 10/12: It’s a Celebration!

The Diamondbacks advance to the NLCS

By M_Lopez
Diamondbacks News:

[ESPN] Diamondbacks sweep Dodgers for first NLCS berth since 2007

“This is what we worked all year for,” Arizona rookie sensation Corbin Carroll said. “It’s amazing to be here. It doesn’t feel real.”

[AZC] Diamondbacks complete sweep of Dodgers, will compete for National League pennant

On Wednesday, Brandon Pfaadt delivered the Diamondbacks’ third strong start of the series, working 4 1/3 scoreless. But the story of the game was the four homers that Arizona slugged off Lance Lynn in the bottom of the third.

[AZS] Rapid reactions: Diamondbacks thoroughly defeat, sweep Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have popped bottles and cannonballs after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A series result that was an upset was also rather one sided. Arizona flat-out dominated the NL West champs.

[USA]Diamondbacks pool celebration photos are great

This year, with them taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, the Diamondbacks ran over to the pool and enjoyed a celebration of their own there. The videos are so good, as are the photos.

[Sportskeeda] Torey Lovullo is going to go on a bender

[12News]Ken Kendrick reacts to AZ sweeping L.A. in the NLDS

D-backs owner Ken Kendrick speaks with 12News’ Cameron Cox after the D-backs swept the Dodgers in the 2023 NLDS

[12News] Derrick Hall reacts to AZ sweeping L.A. in the NLDS

D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall speaks with 12News’ Cameron Cox after Arizona swept the L.A. Dodgers in the 2023 NLDS

Baseball News:

[Star Tribune] Astros win ALDS as Twins bats go cold again in 3-2 defeat

“It was a tough series to lose,” Correa said. “We felt like we had a lot of chances. It didn’t go our way, so we’ve got to get better this offseason and show up to spring training ready because we’re going to compete against those guys again. If you want to get to a World Series, you’ve got to beat that team.”

[MLB] Aaron Nola strikes out nine in Phillies’ game 3 NLDS win

“I just want to soak it in as much as possible,” Nola said. “Fans were awesome tonight, as usual. ... So I wanted to tip my cap and thank them. That’s why they’re the best, man.”

