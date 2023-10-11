It's time for Paul Sewald to pitch T-shirt!

The cost of getting Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners was certainly high: Josh Rojas, Dominic Canzone and minor-league prospect Ryan Bliss. But you would be hard-pressed to argue Sewald was not a key part of our bullpen's transformation from a liability into a strength. He has become a much-needed closer, allowing other relievers to settle into more defined roles, and has got the job done. He's also under control for next season as well! Now, commemorate the meme which came with Sewald from Seattle:

All shirts are as follows:

Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.

Super-soft, durable t-shirts and hoodies

Designed and printed in the USA

Free returns and exchanges

[We receive an affiliate commission on all sales through the link, which helps keep the lights on at SnakePit Towers!]