Snake Bytes 10/11: Fans, Ready Your Brooms

Dodgers at Diamondbacks NLDS Game 3 FAQ

The biggest question about the game cannot be answered by a pre-game FAQ. That is, which versions of Brandon Pfaadt and Lance Lynn will show up Wednesday night? If both good or both bad versions show up, the game will likely include some sort of nail-biting, anxiety-inducing excitement. But if one good and one bad shows up, it figures to be a very long night for one side.

Corbin Carroll Rising to the Occasion

Arizona’s young burgeoning superstar has brought his Rookie of the Year swagger with him into the postseason.

Friendly reminder this is his ROOKIE SEASON. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/gDZBWUrDgm — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 10, 2023

Corbin Carroll Unfazed By Pressure of Postseason

Get this man a supporting cast - ASAP!

Despite Success, Paul Sewald Says, ‘Job’s Not Done’

Paul Sewald is keeping his eye on the prize - eliminating the Dodgers entirely and moving forward to the NLCS.

Other Baseball News

Rangers Break Out Brooms

The Texas Rangers secured their spot in the ALCS with a dominant 7-1 victory of the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. They await the winner of the Houston Astros-Minnesota Twins series.

Astros Rip Four Homers in Dominant Win

Cristian Javier was in fine form and the Houston bats were firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, putting them in a strong position to join their in-state rivals in the ALCS.

Key Stories for Wednesday’s Three-Game Slate of Action

None are bigger in Arizona that whether or not the Diamondbacks can complete the sweep of their NL West nemesis.

Who Gets Home Field Advantage in the World Series

Spoiler alert, the Diamondbacks non-surprisingly cannot secure home field advantage for the World Series this year, regardless of who wins out the rest of the way.

Zac Wheeler’s Misfortune

Damn those pesky times-through-the-order penalties.

Japanese HS Phenom Skips NPB, Will Pitch in NCAA

Rintaro Sasaki is getting himself out of the NPB pipeline early, which will allow him to join MLB much sooner and younger than he might otherwise have.