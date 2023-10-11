Diamondbacks Post-season Gameday Thread, #5: 10/11 vs. Dodgers

Today's Lineups DODGERS DIAMONDBACKS Mookie Betts - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Freddie Freeman - 1B Ketel Marte - 2B J.D. Martinez - DH Tommy Pham - DH Max Muncy - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Will Smith - C Gabriel Moreno - C Jason Heyward - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Enrique Hernandez - CF Alek Thomas - CF David Peralta - LF Evan Longoria - 3B Miguel Rojas - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Lance Lynn - RHP Brandon Pfaadt - RHP

So, still in Greenville for tonight's game. We have found a potential establishment which has a large screen outside. They were showing the Rangers game last night, so am optimistic they'll have the D-backs game on tonight. Though I have to say, downtown Greenville does seem to roll up the sidewalks very early compared to Phoenix [though given it has a population of only around 75,000, that isn't too surprising]. Therefore, in the event of the venue not making it to the end, the back-up plan will go into action, of returning to Casa Snakepitette for the firepit, toasted marshmallows and backyard baseball. Weather may also play a part, with the possibility of rain this evening.

It'd be nice to be at Chase Field, but I'm going to have to live that through you, so please post pics, etc. in the comments. The last time the D-backs clinched an actual post-season SERIES in Phoenix (so not counting the 2017 wild-card game, memorable though it was), came 22 years ago and involved a little blooper from Luis Gonzalez. So it has been a while: never in history of the SnakePit! The dark side of me mutters that it couldn't possibly be THAT easy as to be a sweep. Brandon Pfaadt has faced the Dodgers twice this year, both times in August, and allowed nine earned runs over 8.2 innings in those starts. But at that time, the Dodgers seemed almost unbeatable, going 24-5 in the month, while Arizona... did not.

However, things have changed just a bit since then, and after properly taking care of business in Los Angeles, there should be no shortage of self-belief in the D-backs' locker-room. If Arizona can get on the board quickly, as they did in the first two games (they have outscored Los Angeles 9-0 in the first), Torey Lovullo’s beloved "downhill baseball" will come into effect. There's then a good chance we will see another pool celebration by Corbin Carroll and company tonight, and Arizona will march on to the NLCS. Even if not tonight though, Arizona will have two more bites at the cherry. And regardless, they have also now officially lasted longer in the 2023 season than the Orioles.

Baltimore were Arizona's brothers in 110-loss misery just two years ago. Remember when fans were miffed over Josh VanMeter's walk-off homer in Game #162 that season, costing the Diamondbacks the #1 overall draft pick? Yeah. About that...