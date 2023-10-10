 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Beat LA playoff T-shirt!

Just in time for Game 3...

By Jim McLennan
After two highly satisfactory games to start the Division Series in Los Angeles, things switch back to Phoenix for Game 3 on Wednesday, and a possible NLDS clincher. But, let's face it, this design plays perfectly well any time, regular season or playoffs. And the underlying message also applies to any sport, not just baseball!

All shirts are as follows:

  • Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.
  • Super-soft, durable t-shirts and hoodies
  • Designed and printed in the USA
  • Free returns and exchanges

Check out the whole line here

[We receive an affiliate commission on all sales through the link, which helps keep the lights on at SnakePit Towers!]

