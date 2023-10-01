Diamondbacks 1, Astros 8: Phoning it in

[Jim] Here with a place-holder, since Blake is at the game this afternoon, and will taking a roundabout route towards doing this recap. Not that there’s an enormous amount really worth recapping. Torey Lovullo rested most of his regulars this afternoon, and what ensued was largely what you would expect from a starting line-up that included Seby Zavala and Jace Peterson, with Kyle Nelson your starting pitcher. The Astros got to Nelson and Kevin Jarvis for four runs in the first, and that was more or less it, with Houston having more to play for than the D-backs. As predicted, the B-bullpen was in full effect, and the Arizona offense struggled without Marte, Walker, Carroll and Moreno. That’s a shocker. :)

The D-backs did manage to get on the board with two outs in the eighth, when Lourdes Gurriell’s doubled in a run, and thereby avoided tying a franchise record. But I’ll leave ish95 to tell you about that in due course. Next Gameday Thread and recap are Tuesday in Milwaukee for the first game in the wild-card series!