Snake Bytes: 10/1 Flags Fly Forever

Team News



D-backs seal 1st trip to postseason since 2017

https://www.mlb.com/news/d-backs-clinch-2023-mlb-playoff-spot

Diamondbacks clinch playoff spot, lose to Astros again

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/09/30/arizona-diamondbacks-mlb-wild-card-playoffs-houston-astros-news-updates-saturday-game/70897521007/



Lovullo delivers epic speech as Diamondbacks celebrate playoff berth

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/09/30/torey-lovullo-delivers-epic-speech-as-diamondbacks-celebrate-clinching/71009076007/

D-backs celebrate postseason berth after historic turnaround

“A lot of these guys were here for the last few years and we feel like we really earned this, we pulled ourselves out of a funny situation and turned ourselves into some winners,” Walker said. “I’m so proud of these guys.” “I think it makes it a little more special considering where we were and where we came from,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We lost 110 games two years ago, we just punched a ticket into the postseason. We’re one of the top teams in the National League. That didn’t happen by luck, it happened because we’re trustworthy group and we are ready to compete every single night.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3535327/d-backs-celebrate-postseason-berth-after-historic-turnaround/



D-backs Celebrate Playoff Berth

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/d-backs-celebrate-playoff-berth



Mark Melancon, Corbin Martin Shut Down for the 2023 Season

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/mark-melancon-corbin-martin-shut-down-for-the-2023-season



Other Baseball



Marlins’ clincher capped ‘an awesome run’ to postseason

I for one, am glad the Marlins made it over the Reds and Cubs. Congrats to them!

“I want them to remember what that burn feels like,” Schumaker said. “That means you’ve done something really good in this game. And for them to be able to do that with their friends, guys that they have grown to love, and they’ve grown to love each other, they’ll remember that forever.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/marlins-clinch-2023-playoff-spot

Rangers make 1st postseason since 2016: ‘It feels so sweet’

“This is what I came back for,” said manager Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement this offseason. “There’s nothing like it. It’s been some kind of ride so far and we got a lot of work to do, but to be in this moment right now, these are memories that you will never forget. For these guys, I couldn’t be happier, because we’ve been through a lot.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/rangers-clinch-2023-playoff-spot

After clinching playoffs for 7th straight year, Astros eye AL West title

https://www.mlb.com/news/astros-clinch-2023-mlb-playoff-spot

Rays ‘trying to cause some chaos’ in finale series

https://www.mlb.com/rays/news/josh-lowe-hits-two-doubles-as-rays-beat-blue-jays



Mariners eliminated after rare stumble from ace

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/news/mariners-eliminated-from-2023-postseason-contention

‘It’s a special, special team’: Reds eliminated from playoff chase

“There’s a lot of emotions, you know? It really kills me; I don’t know what to say,” said Reds second baseman and team leader Jonathan India. “It’s a special, special team. A special season. It’s very tough and it brings me to tears because of how much I love this team and how much I love this city.”

https://www.mlb.com/reds/news/reds-eliminated-from-2023-postseason-contention

Felix Bautista To Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Signs Through 2025 Season

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/09/felix-bautista-to-undergo-tommy-john-surgery-signs-through-2025-season.html



Anything Goes



This day in history:

Several interesting things for this edition.

In 1890, Yosemite National Park was established. In 1903, Pittsburgh beat Boston in the first World Series game. (The Pirates won the first game 7-3, and blew a 3-1 series lead, ultimately losing in 8 games to the Boston Red Sox Americans. ). Nazi war criminals sentenced in Nuremberg in 1946. Roger Maris broke the home run record on this date in 1961.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/october-1



This day in baseball:

In addition to the above, 2004 - Ichiro Suzuki surpasses George Sisler’s 84-year-old record of 257 hits in a single season.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/October_1



At any point in time, 0.7% of the world’s population is drunk.

As you are reading this, 50 million people are drunk!



Water makes different pouring sounds depending on its temperature.

If you have a keen ear, you’d notice that hot water and cold water sound a bit different when being poured. Heat changes the thickness or viscosity of the water, which gives its pouring sound a different pitch. Cold water is more viscous, and makes a higher-pitched sound.



That is pretty interesting to me, at least, being hearing impaired.

