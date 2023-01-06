Mike Hazen and Evan Longoria discuss his signing with Arizona

The official announcement yesterday that the Diamondbacks had signed Evan Longoria, was followed by a press conference this morning, in which GM Mike Hazen and the player fielded questions from the media. Here’s what they had to say about the deal, how it came about and, for Hazen, what remains to be done this winter.

Mike Hazen

The D-backs had pursued Evan Longoria all off-season, because Longoria was a “natural fit” for the team, adding a “veteran presence” (take a drink!), still hits the ball hard, still plays good third-base. “We feel good about getting him.”

In terms of a role, we talked with Evan, given where he’s moving into his career, a full-time role isn’t the best way to maximize his contributions. We don’t know what the limit will be. “We still very much like Josh Rojas”, giving us opportunities to utilize him, Longoria, Ketel Marte maybe Pavin Smith in the DH spot.

The thumb injury which ended his season has been cleared medically, and the team expect a clean bill of health going into spring training next month.

From a clubhouse perspective, both from when we met with him, and hearing externally, all of that was very positive. The D-backs felt like the growth of the young team is going to be the 2023 identity, and the coaches/Torey have had to do a lot of that, when often the best application of it comes from team-mates. The youth has benefits, such as energy and recovery rates, but players like Evan can help contribute in ways that aren’t often seen, such as helping get over a tough loss.

No input from Madison Bumgarner: we don’t go and ask the players about what we’re going to do strategically.

The trade market bogged negotiations down. There were versions of trades involving third-base and/or infielders, which would have left this signing not so needed. It kicked up after the trade with Toronto. There probably won’t be any more significant trades, bringing in any everyday players. The market for prospect-based trades seems limited at this point.

“We’ve built out quite a bit of depth, I feel pretty good about where we are.” The major needs have been addressed, but “We’ll see where the market takes us from here.” Most of the team have options, which helps give the team flexibility. However, there remains more work to be done in regard to the bullpen.

Managing Longoria to keep him healthy and productive is going to be a key issue, and something they will actively manage, beginning in spring trainng.

Hazen feels the team has raised the floor for the 2023 season. But raising the ceiling is something which is going to come from improvements by the young players, as well as Ketel Marte getting back to form. If that group improves, that will determine how high the ceiling can go.

Evan Longoria