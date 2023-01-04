Diamondbacks sign Zach Davies to 1-year, $5 million contract

Zach Davies to Dbacks. $5M plus $3M incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2023

A surprise signing to be sure, Zach Davies pitched last year with the Diamondbacks and was on pace to be traded but a shoulder injury sidelined him for the entirety of July and he returned to and finished the year with the club. Overall he was - adequate. Before the injury he was a bona fide starter, with a 3.94 ERA across 15 starts. But upon his return, he still performed adequately, with a 4.31 ERA but struggled with sustaining that long into games - his longest performance post injury was 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

It seemed like the team would go to the stable of young right-handed pitchers in the minor leagues, and that was confirmed after Davies declined his side of a mutual option to become a free agent. But with the team searching for veteran help, they’ve decided to re-sign the player again - this time to a $5 million deal, with $3 million in incentives.

It remains to be seen who will occupy the last spot in the rotation now, both Jameson and Nelson performed just as well as Davies - if not better. There’s also Brandon Pfaadt and Tommy Henry pushing for MLB innings. Could Bumgarner get pushed to the bullpen? It’d be a ballsy move, essentially eating the rest of the contract to let young pitchers get innings in an environment that’s not death to pitchers that is Reno.

I’d be remiss to not mention his past infidelity, as he ghosted his wife for over a year to be with a mistress, ultimately causing a messy divorce for his ex-wife while he lived a childish life.