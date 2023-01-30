Snake Bytes: 01/30 - 10 games under .500

Diamondbacks News

The Arizona Diamondbacks win total is set at 75.5 with a little bit of juice on the over. The number is -121 to take the over on this win total. Based on the 162 game schedule, this number suggest that the D-Backs will end up around 10 games under .500.

Diamondbacks did not only sign Austin Adams and Jesse Biddle, like Jim McLennan mentioned, and whoever they might be, but also former Mets’ relief ace Jeurys Familia has shown up in the desert.

Players and coaches love to start in January.

Ahmed is not expected to have any restrictions by the time spring training rolls around.

Around The MLB

Here’s what the changes are going to be, and why they are deemed necessary.

Center field brought in from 422 feet to 412. (Though the wall labeling had previously read 420, it was actually 422.)

Left field corner relabeled from 345 feet to 342. (No actual physical change, only a labeling one.)

The fence height will be a consistent seven feet all the way around, down from 8 1/2 feet in center and right, and 13 feet in right-center.

Funny piece with some quotes from players hating on Comerica.

Veteran right-hander Ian Kennedy and outfielder Clint Frazier were among five players the Texas Rangers signed Friday to minor league contracts that included invitations to major league spring training.

Left-hander Danny Duffy, right-hander Reyes Moronta and outfielder Travis Jankowski also got invitations to spring training in Arizona.

The 38-year-old Kennedy returns to Texas after going to 4-7 with 10 saves and a 5.36 ERA in 57 relief appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

The Padres are trying to win, and that continues to upset some owners.

Carlos Beltrán, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Alex Rodríguez, Manny Ramírez, Omar Vizquel, Andy Pettitte, Jimmy Rollins, Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter and Francisco Rodríguez will be back.

Lots of new names will be eligible for the first time.

I will be honest: I didn’t read the article because there was too much text in it. But in case you are interested in what might happen, aside from our “expert” views, here is another one.

Dana Brown, who leaves an Atlanta Braves organization stocked with young talent after four years as vice president of scouting, has earned the surprisingly dubious honor of overseeing the baseball operations department for the reigning champions. By taking the job with the Houston Astros, he joins White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams as the only Black heads of baseball ops in MLB.

Mets prevent their own well performing prospects from taking a spot in the rotation.

Across The Atlantic

The Cincinnati Reds of Major League Baseball (MLB) signed 17-year-old left-handed pitcher Dominic Scheffler. Born in Zurich, Scheffler became the first-ever player developed in Switzerland to have a chance in affiliated baseball in the United States. Otto Hess (1878-1926, also a left-handed pitcher), the only Swiss-born player to perform at MLB level, developed as a player in the US.

When asked about his favourite baseball team, the kid said he was “neutral”. XD