Snake Bytes: 1/29 Are we there yet?

Originally, I was going to write an article on women in baseball, given the news of Gawjownik’s hiring by the Hops. I found an MLB.com article doing essentially what I was going to do (give little excerpts of each person) so I just decided to bookmark some links and post in a snakebytes. There are over 20 people in the first article mentioned.
These women broke barriers in baseball
https://www.mlb.com/news/women-break-barriers-in-baseball-history
Kelsie Whitmore makes history pitching for FerryHawks
https://www.mlb.com/news/kelsie-whitmore-first-woman-to-pitch-in-atlantic-league
THE HISTORY OF WOMEN IN BASEBALL
https://baseballhall.org/women-in-baseball
Can Corbin Carroll Emulate Julio Rodriguez’s Success?
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/corbin-carroll-julio-rodriguez-rookie-of-the-year-2023
Diamondbacks Projected Non Roster Invitees: The Prospects
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/diamondbacks-projected-non-roster-invitees-the-prospects
Healthy Nick Ahmed looking to make his mark on Diamondbacks
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/01/27/healthy-nick-ahmed-looking-to-make-his-mark-on-arizona-diamondbacks/69849533007/
NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines Sign Hirokazu Sawamura
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/npbs-chiba-lotte-marines-sign-hirokazu-sawamura.html
Braves Extend Manager Brian Snitker Through 2025
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/braves-extend-brian-snitker-2.html
Mets To Extend Jeff McNeil
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/mets-extend-jeff-mcneil.html
Here are the Top 100 prospects for each team
Dodger evil has the most in the NL West
https://www.mlb.com/news/top-100-prospects-on-each-team-2023?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage
This day in history:
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/u-s-baseball-hall-of-fame-elects-first-members
This day in baseball:
https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/January_29
Crayola is literally “oily chalk.”
The name is a compound of the French craie (chalk) and ola (“oleaginous,” “oily”).
The salty taste of bacon isn’t natural.
The salty flavor that we all love comes from the curing and brining process. After the meat is prepared, it is flavored and preserved.
On tuesday I hiked in Catalina State Park.
