 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snake Bytes: 1/29 Are we there yet?

By Justin27
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Arizona Republic Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Originally, I was going to write an article on women in baseball, given the news of Gawjownik’s hiring by the Hops. I found an MLB.com article doing essentially what I was going to do (give little excerpts of each person) so I just decided to bookmark some links and post in a snakebytes. There are over 20 people in the first article mentioned.

These women broke barriers in baseball

https://www.mlb.com/news/women-break-barriers-in-baseball-history

Kelsie Whitmore makes history pitching for FerryHawks

https://www.mlb.com/news/kelsie-whitmore-first-woman-to-pitch-in-atlantic-league

THE HISTORY OF WOMEN IN BASEBALL

https://baseballhall.org/women-in-baseball

Can Corbin Carroll Emulate Julio Rodriguez’s Success?

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/prospects/corbin-carroll-julio-rodriguez-rookie-of-the-year-2023

Diamondbacks Projected Non Roster Invitees: The Prospects

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/diamondbacks-projected-non-roster-invitees-the-prospects

Healthy Nick Ahmed looking to make his mark on Diamondbacks

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/01/27/healthy-nick-ahmed-looking-to-make-his-mark-on-arizona-diamondbacks/69849533007/

NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines Sign Hirokazu Sawamura

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/npbs-chiba-lotte-marines-sign-hirokazu-sawamura.html

Braves Extend Manager Brian Snitker Through 2025

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/braves-extend-brian-snitker-2.html

Mets To Extend Jeff McNeil

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/01/mets-extend-jeff-mcneil.html

Here are the Top 100 prospects for each team

Dodger evil has the most in the NL West
https://www.mlb.com/news/top-100-prospects-on-each-team-2023?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage

This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/u-s-baseball-hall-of-fame-elects-first-members
This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/January_29

Crayola is literally “oily chalk.”

The name is a compound of the French craie (chalk) and ola (“oleaginous,” “oily”).

The salty taste of bacon isn’t natural.

The salty flavor that we all love comes from the curing and brining process. After the meat is prepared, it is flavored and preserved.


On tuesday I hiked in Catalina State Park.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...