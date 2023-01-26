Ketel Marte Ranked #8 on “MLB Now’s Top 10 Second Basemen Right Now!

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte was ranked eighth on MLB Now’s Top 10 Second Basemen Right Now! last night. The 2019 MLB All-Star Marte, ranks on his fourth consecutive best second basemen list, but it’s a sharp drop from this time last year, when he was #1 on the ranking. This winter, Ketel finished one spot ahead of two-time Gold Glove Award winner Kolten Wong of the Seattle Mariners and one spot behind the St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan.

Hosted by MLB Network’s Brian Kenny alongside MLB Network analysts, each Top 10 Right Now! ranking considers player performance over the last three seasons, offensive and defensive metrics, both advanced Statcast data and traditional numbers, and expert analysis by the MLB Network research team. The complete ranking for the position is listed below:

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros Jeff McNeil, New York Mets Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks Kolten Wong, Seattle Mariners Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees

What do you reckon? Too low? Too high? Or about right?